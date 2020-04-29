Arnold Paul Fernandes
September 11, 1927-March 26, 2020
Arnold Paul Fernandes was born on September 11, 1927 in Oakland, Ca. He was the oldest of 5 children. He graduated from Hanford High School in 1946 and married his wife, Patricia Vierra in 1949.
He left March 26, 2020 to join his wife and family in heaven. Arnold was a plasteriing contractor for 20 years, then became a crash fireman for Lemoore Naval Air Station.
He retired in 1986 after 20 years. After retirement Arnold and Patricia were active members of the Koinonia Fellowship.
Arnold is survived by his sister Yvonne Cochran of Visalia, and his brother Roy Fernandes and his wife Janice of Hanford.
He also leaves his daughter Roseanne Thomason and husband Lindsay of Sanger, Ca and daughter Bonnie Muzny and husband Randy of Clovis, Ca. He also left two granddaughters Michelle and Melissa Muzny of Clovis along with many cousins, nieces and nephews.
Arrangements entrusted to Stephens and Bean in Fresno, Ca. A celebration of life will be announced at a later date.
