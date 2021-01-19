Antonio Silveira

It is with deep sorrow that we say goodbye to Antonio “Tony” Gabriel Silveira; husband, father, Avô, Avô Velhinho, brother, uncle, & friend. He passed away peacefully surrounded by his family on January 12, 2021.
Tony was born Feb 1, 1944 in Pico, Azores. His family moved to Faial, Azores in 1947 and then immigrated to the United States in 1959. He married his wife, Margarida, in October 1966. Tony was a respected businessman and he started their dairy in Hanford in 1968. When he retired from the dairy business in 2008, his herd was primarily made up of his favorite red holstein cows. He loved spending time with his family and sharing stories with his friends over a cup of coffee or a Diet Pepsi. He was proud of his Portuguese heritage and was one of the original founders of the Hanford St. Anthony Celebration Committee and was also a member of the Hanford Holy Ghost Committee.
He is survived by his wife, Margarida; son, Gabriel Silveira; daughters Julie Champlin (Donnie), Megan Garcia (Danny), and Erica Santos (Fernando). He has nine grandchildren; Tiffany Silveira, Kamala Bocanegra (Jorge), Kaylee Champlin, Breann Garcia, Kassedy Champlin, Bella Garcia, Ean Santos, Caycee Santos, and Ellie Santos. He was blessed with one great granddaughter, Abigail Bocanegra. He is also survived by his three sisters; Mary Alice Spoelstra, Amanda Craveiro, & Arlinda Martin (Cliff) and many nieces, nephews and grand nieces and nephews. He was preceded in death by his parents, Manuel & Alice Silveira and brother, Manuel Silveira.
All services will be held on Monday, January 25th at Whitehurst-McNamara in Hanford, CA. Visitation is open to the public from 9am to 11:30am. Due to pandemic restrictions, rosary and funeral services will be limited to Immediate Family only.
Obituaries Newsletter
Sign up to get the most recent local obituaries delivered to your inbox.
Add an entry as
Report
Watch the guestbook.
(0) entries
Sign the guestbook.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.