Antonio Garza Chapa a longtime Hanford resident, passed away Saturday, August 22, 2020. Antonio was born in Sabinas Hidalgo, Nuevo Leon on January 8, 1926. He moved to Texas were he met and married Catalina Cedillo on August 13, 1949. He moved to Hanford, CA in 1956. His interests included family, spending many hours at baseball games and family functions. He enjoyed taking the family on long drives and enjoying the outdoors. He instilled a strong work ethic in his family. He never complained. He was a devoted husband and father.
Antonio is survived by his children; Joseph Chapa & wife Susie, Ofelia Perez & husband Richard, Antonio Chapa Jr., Rosie Chapa, Arthur Chapa and Martha Crain & husband Tommy all of Hanford, Edward Chapa &wife Tammy of Visalia and Berta Chapa of Safford, AZ. He leaves his cherished grandchildren Kathleen Salyer & husband Mike, Joseph Chapa Jr., Justin Chapa, Richard Perez Jr., Breanna Chapa, Kristina Vargas, Terrence Chapa and Amber Hernandez. Also surviving are his 3 great-grandchildren.
Visitation for Antonio will take place on Wednesday, September 2, 2020 from 3-7pm with a Rosary service at 6pm at Whitehurst McNamara Funeral Home, 100 W. Bush St., Hanford, CA. Outdoor funeral Mass will be held on Thursday, September 3, 2020 at 9am at Immaculate Heart of Mary Church, 10435 Hanford-Armona Rd, Hanford. Burial will be private.
Obituaries Newsletter
Sign up to get the most recent local obituaries delivered to your inbox.
Add an entry as
Report
Watch the guestbook.
(0) entries
Sign the guestbook.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.