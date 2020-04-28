× Loading&hellp; {{title}} {{start_at_rate}} {{format_dollars}} {{start_price}} {{format_cents}} {{term}} {{promotional_format_dollars}}{{promotional_price}}{{promotional_format_cents}} {{term}}

Anthony Jess Gonzales

August 6, 1954-April 19, 2020

Anthony Jess Gonzales of Kingsburg CA went to be with the Lord on Sunday, April 19, 2020. He was born August 6, 1954 to Tony and Angie Gonzales. He graduated Kingsburg High School in 1972. He started his career with Del Monte in 1973 before transferring to Silgan Can Manufacturing in 1985. He retired from Silgan in 2012. He took on the responsibility of caring for his elderly mother after his retirement.

Anthony was a devout Catholic, he served as an usher for many years for Holy Family Catholic Church in Kingsburg. He was a long-time member of the Knights of Columbus where he served 2 terms as Grand Knight of Council 9213.

Anthony had a passion for sports. He enjoyed golf, softball, basketball, and bowling. If he wasn't playing, he was coaching or refereeing games. He was a member of Kings River Golf & Country Club where he enjoyed many golf games with his brothers, cousins, and friends. Anthony was an avid bowler, he participated in many bowling leagues at Freeway Lanes.