Anthony Jess Gonzales
August 6, 1954-April 19, 2020
Anthony Jess Gonzales of Kingsburg CA went to be with the Lord on Sunday, April 19, 2020. He was born August 6, 1954 to Tony and Angie Gonzales. He graduated Kingsburg High School in 1972. He started his career with Del Monte in 1973 before transferring to Silgan Can Manufacturing in 1985. He retired from Silgan in 2012. He took on the responsibility of caring for his elderly mother after his retirement.
Anthony was a devout Catholic, he served as an usher for many years for Holy Family Catholic Church in Kingsburg. He was a long-time member of the Knights of Columbus where he served 2 terms as Grand Knight of Council 9213.
Anthony had a passion for sports. He enjoyed golf, softball, basketball, and bowling. If he wasn't playing, he was coaching or refereeing games. He was a member of Kings River Golf & Country Club where he enjoyed many golf games with his brothers, cousins, and friends. Anthony was an avid bowler, he participated in many bowling leagues at Freeway Lanes.
Anthony had such a contagious laughing spirit. To know him was to love him. Anthony touched the lives of so many people. He will always be known for his bright smile and big hugs! He was a beloved son, brother, uncle, god father, cousin, and friend to many. Anthony is survived by his brother Jerry Gonzales and wife Vickie, brother Jesse Gonzales and wife Leticia. He also leaves behind his Nieces: Alyssa Perez and husband Anthony, Gabrielle Morfin and husband Isiah, Samantha Gonzales, Alexis Gonzales, great niece, Toni Marie Morfin, and great nephew, Quinn Morfin. A celebration of life will be held at a later date.
A Visitation will be held from 3:00 PM - 6:00 PM Thursday, April 30th, 2020 at Holy Family Catholic Church, 1275 Smith Street, Kingsburg followed by a Rosary at 7:00 PM Thursday, April 30th, 2020 at Holy Family Catholic Church, 1275 Smith Street, Kingsburg.
A Funeral Mass will be held at 11:00 AM Friday, May 1st, 2020 at Holy Family Catholic Church, 1275 Smith Street, Kingsburg immediately followed by interment at Kingsburg Cemetery, 12782 E. Clarkson Avenue, Kingsburg.
Services have been entrusted to Salser & Dillard Creighton Chapel. Memorial Tributes and condolences may be offered by logging onto www.salseranddillard.com.
Obituaries Newsletter
Sign up to get the most recent local obituaries delievered to your inbox.
Add an entry as
Report
Watch the guestbook.
(0) entries
Sign the guestbook.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.