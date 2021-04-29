With sad hearts the children and family announce the passing of our loved one Anthony Carroll Sweeney one of the greatest sign painters and pin strippers of Kings County, Anthony was owner of Anthony de Signs in Hanford for 48 years, but a legend for his talent for many more years before going into business for himself, Anthony was known for his creativity in gold leafing, airbrushing, sand blasting, signs and striping by hand amongst many other things. You always knew his work by his tiny hidden signature of “SWEENEY”. Anthony was loved by many and will be missed by more.
Please join us on Saturday May 1st for a Celebration of Life and stories for Anthony from 11 - 2pm @ 501 W. 5th St., Hanford, CA.
Obituaries Newsletter
Sign up to get the most recent local obituaries delivered to your inbox.
Add an entry as
Report
Watch the guestbook.
(0) entries
Sign the guestbook.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.