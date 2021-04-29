You have permission to edit this article.
Edit
Anthony Carroll Sweeney
0 entries

Anthony Carroll Sweeney

June 18, 1942 -April 12, 2021

  • 0

With sad hearts the children and family announce the passing of our loved one Anthony Carroll Sweeney one of the greatest sign painters and pin strippers of Kings County, Anthony was owner of Anthony de Signs in Hanford for 48 years, but a legend for his talent for many more years before going into business for himself, Anthony was known for his creativity in gold leafing, airbrushing, sand blasting, signs and striping by hand amongst many other things. You always knew his work by his tiny hidden signature of “SWEENEY”. Anthony was loved by many and will be missed by more.

Please join us on Saturday May 1st for a Celebration of Life and stories for Anthony from 11 - 2pm @ 501 W. 5th St., Hanford, CA.

To plant a tree in memory of Anthony Sweeney as a living tribute, please visit Tribute Store.

Tags

Obituaries Newsletter

* I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy.
Load entries

Related to this story

Recommended for you

Get up-to-the-minute news sent straight to your device.

Topics

News Alerts

Breaking News