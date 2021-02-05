Anita D. Rapozo

Rapozo, Anita D. - Anita Darlene Rapozo entered eternal life on Saturday, January 30, 2021 surrounded by family. Her empathetic spirit, kindness, friendship, and unwavering advice will be missed by many.
Anita was born on April 6, 1935 in Pittsburg County, Oklahoma to Cleo O'Daniel and Annie “Marie” O'Daniel (Wheat). Her family moved to the Central Valley in 1940. After High School she met the love of her life, Albert Anthony Rapozo and they married on March 1, 1957. Together they established their family on Florinda Street in Hanford, California. There they raised four sons. Anita worked as a homemaker for over 50 years and was a caretaker to many. She dedicated her life to her children, grandchildren, and family.
Anita was preceded in death by her loving husband, Albert Rapozo, son, Douglas Rapozo, and grandson, Blake Rapozo.
Those blessed enough to know Anita knew how much she loved and valued her family. Her spirit is carried on by her sons, Michael Rapozo, Roaul Rapozo (Sabrina), Alfred Rapozo (Lisa), and her many grandchildren and great grandchildren. She also leaves many other friends and family who will miss her dearly.
To honor Her wishes, there will be no funeral service. In an effort to maintain the safety of loved ones, a private burial will take place with immediate family members only at Calvary Cemetery. Flowers can be sent to Whitehurst-McNamara Funeral Home. Please stay safe and cherish the time with those you love.
Obituaries Newsletter
Sign up to get the most recent local obituaries delivered to your inbox.
Add an entry as
Report
Watch the guestbook.
(0) entries
Sign the guestbook.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.