Anita “Annie” Paredes
Beloved and faithful sister and aunt passed away August 17, 2019, in Corcoran, CA at the age of 84. Annie was born in Hanford, CA. She retired after working 40 years for the Corcoran Unified School District, serving as a secretary at Mark Twain and John C. Fremont schools.
Annie will be remembered in the hearts of loved ones as quiet and a woman of tradition and religion. She was devoted to her Catholic faith and was a member of Our Lady of Lourdes Catholic Church. She made sure every holiday was celebrated as a family and that the same traditions were carried out every year. No matter the age, Annie assured that everyone received something on Christmas and Easter. She loved her nieces and nephews, and acted as a second mother to the family, remembering every birthday and special occasion. She will be remembered for her quiet humor and occasional quick, witty answers. Annie will be deeply missed by her family and friends.
Annie was the daughter of Pablo Sr. and Geronima Paredes. She cared for her mother from 1950 until her mother's passing in 1988. Annie was the seventh child out of eight children. Annie's death was preceded by her brothers Isidro Paredes in 1930, Paul Paredes Jr. in 2000, Stanley Paredes Sr. in 2003, Daniel Paredes in 2006, and Tito Paredes in 2018. She never married or bore children, but she leaves behind her sisters Lucy Cortez and Betty Tokunaga (Ken)and brother Jimmy Wright.
Mass services and rosary recitation will be held Thursday, August 29 at 10:00 am at Our Lady of Lourdes Catholic Church. Following the mass services, interment will be at Calvary Cemetery in Hanford.
In lieu of flowers, please make donations to Our Lady of Lourdes Catholic Church, Corcoran Emergency Aid, or the American Cancer Society.
Post a comment as
Report
Watch this discussion.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.