Angelita Maria Cano
February 4, 1936 – June 4, 2019
Angelita Maria Cano of Lemoore passed away on Tuesday in a Fresno hospital at the age of 83. Angelita was born in Pleasanton, Texas to Filiberto and Casimira Herrera. Angelita really loved her family and was a great mother to her 12 children. She was a loving and wonderful wife who enjoyed taking care of her husband, John and loved to be with her grandchildren. She was a hard worker and enjoyed being outside taking care of her roses, bird watching and walking. She loved to cook and listen to music. When she was younger she really loved to dance. Angelita also loved her morning coffee and reading her novellas.
Angelita is survived by her loving husband of 46 years John Cano, 12 children: Linda Bustamonte of AZ, Minda (Rocky) D'Angelo of Hanford, Richard (Tammy) Santos of Visalia, Rene Santos of MO, Judy (Domingo) Carrasco of Visalia, Angelina Romero of Phoenix, AZ, John (Trudy) Cano of Hanford, Benita Cano of Lemoore, Leandro (Martina) Cano of Lemoore, Eddie (Charlene) Cano of Lemoore, Joe (Toby) Cano of Hanford and Adela (Trent) Light of Lemoore, numerous grandchildren and great-grandchildren, 2 siblings: Jane Santos and Phil Herrera both of MI.
Private service will be held.
Post a comment as
Report
Watch this discussion.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.