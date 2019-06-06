{{featured_button_text}}
Angelita Maria Cano

Angelita Maria Cano

February 4, 1936 – June 4, 2019

Angelita Maria Cano of Lemoore passed away on Tuesday in a Fresno hospital at the age of 83. Angelita was born in Pleasanton, Texas to Filiberto and Casimira Herrera. Angelita really loved her family and was a great mother to her 12 children. She was a loving and wonderful wife who enjoyed taking care of her husband, John and loved to be with her grandchildren. She was a hard worker and enjoyed being outside taking care of her roses, bird watching and walking. She loved to cook and listen to music. When she was younger she really loved to dance. Angelita also loved her morning coffee and reading her novellas.

Angelita is survived by her loving husband of 46 years John Cano, 12 children: Linda Bustamonte of AZ, Minda (Rocky) D'Angelo of Hanford, Richard (Tammy) Santos of Visalia, Rene Santos of MO, Judy (Domingo) Carrasco of Visalia, Angelina Romero of Phoenix, AZ, John (Trudy) Cano of Hanford, Benita Cano of Lemoore, Leandro (Martina) Cano of Lemoore, Eddie (Charlene) Cano of Lemoore, Joe (Toby) Cano of Hanford and Adela (Trent) Light of Lemoore, numerous grandchildren and great-grandchildren, 2 siblings: Jane Santos and Phil Herrera both of MI.

Sign up to get each day's obituaries sent to your email inbox

Private service will be held.

Tags

Celebrate
the life of: Angelita Maria Cano
Send Flowers
Or call 888-579-7982 to order by phone.
Load comments