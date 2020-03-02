Anel Dauryne Blowers
May 8, 1930 – February 26, 2020
Anel Dauryne (Brewer) Blowers, a life-long resident of California, died Wednesday, February 26, 2020.
Anel was born in Hanford, California, on May 8, 1930, to Jack Keith and Ellen Erleen (Donahoo) Brewer, their first of three children. She graduated from Hanford High School with the class of 1948, having been active in Valkyries, a girls' social club, and a member of The Honor Society. She received her RN license in 1952, having earned her Bachelor of Science in Nursing from Orange County General Hospital Training Center for Nurses in 1951. She worked as an operating room nurse at various hospitals, including Hanford Community and Sacred Heart. Nursing became part-time as her greatest joy was being a homemaker, wife, mother, grandmother and great-grandmother. Family was everything to Anel.
She was an active and involved member of the Pioneer School Mother's Club, serving many terms as an officer as well as being a Grangeville 4-H leader, holding cooking and food preservation classes for numerous groups of young girls. Always sociable, Anel enjoyed her time as a member of the International Phi Sigma Alpha sorority, sharing luncheons and attending events with her sorority sisters, both locally and throughout the state. She loved a good card game and spent many hours playing with her friends and family, especially her granddaughters.
She lived at Fairwinds Retirement Community in Fresno for the last 6 years. Anel was beloved by the staff, with many becoming like family. She made many friends and truly enjoyed her independence and carefree lifestyle.
Anel is survived by daughters Stephanie (Campbell) Turner and husband Harvey, and Mary (Blowers) Williams and husband Dwight. She also leaves behind her much adored granddaughters, Heather (Turner) Wallendahl, Amy Turner, Allison (Pieretti) Peffley, and Lauren Pieretti; and two great-grandchildren, Grace and Noah Peffley. Anel is preceded in death by her husband of 38 years, Leo Alvin Blowers; her two siblings, Bonnie Hight and Jack Brewer and brother-in-law Frank R. Hight.
Memorial donations may be made to the Saint Agnes Medical Center Foundation; 1111 E. Spruce Ave. Fresno, CA 93720.
A Visitation will be held on Thursday, March 5th from 5-7 pm; with the Funeral Service taking place on Friday, March 6th at 12:30 pm all at People's Funeral Chapel; 501 N. Douty St. Burial will follow at Grangeville Cemetery, 10428 14th Ave, Armona.
Family and Friends are invited to view Anel's legacy at www.peoplesfuneralchapel.com and write condolences.
Services by People's Funeral Chapel
