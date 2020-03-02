Anel Dauryne Blowers

Anel was born in Hanford, California, on May 8, 1930, to Jack Keith and Ellen Erleen (Donahoo) Brewer, their first of three children. She graduated from Hanford High School with the class of 1948, having been active in Valkyries, a girls' social club, and a member of The Honor Society. She received her RN license in 1952, having earned her Bachelor of Science in Nursing from Orange County General Hospital Training Center for Nurses in 1951. She worked as an operating room nurse at various hospitals, including Hanford Community and Sacred Heart. Nursing became part-time as her greatest joy was being a homemaker, wife, mother, grandmother and great-grandmother. Family was everything to Anel.