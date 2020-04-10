× Loading&hellp; {{title}} {{start_at_rate}} {{format_dollars}} {{start_price}} {{format_cents}} {{term}} {{promotional_format_dollars}}{{promotional_price}}{{promotional_format_cents}} {{term}}

Andy Coleman

April 6, 1938-April 5, 2020

Andrew ‘Andy' Coleman, 81, of Hanford, Calif. entered heaven unexpectedly on April 5, 2020. Andy was born on April 6, 1938 in Clatskanie, Oregon. Andy moved to Laton, California in 1957 and started milking cows for several dairies. His passion for driving truck began with L.E. Hanson Farms which he enjoyed for 23 years. His strong work ethic led him to work an additional 15 years for Laton School District.

After a well-deserved retirement, he enjoyed spending time with his family fishing, playing horseshoes, playing pool and spending afternoons with friends. He took great pride in restoring classic cars and was especially proud of his 1957 Chevy pickup.

Andy is survived by his wife, Kathleen ‘Kathy' Coleman; his brother, Larry Coleman; his children Debbie Edison and husband Jim, and son Wesley ‘Wes' Coleman; his grandchildren Joshua Castillo, Jason Coleman and wife Leeandra, Tiffany Ozcoidi and husband Jeffrey, Kristin Coleman and fiancé Richard Aguiar; his great-grandchildren Madison Coleman, Gracyn Coleman, Jayden Castillo, Daylon Ozcoidi, Dawsyn Ozcoidi and Jaxon Aguiar.