Andy Coleman
April 6, 1938-April 5, 2020
Andrew ‘Andy' Coleman, 81, of Hanford, Calif. entered heaven unexpectedly on April 5, 2020. Andy was born on April 6, 1938 in Clatskanie, Oregon. Andy moved to Laton, California in 1957 and started milking cows for several dairies. His passion for driving truck began with L.E. Hanson Farms which he enjoyed for 23 years. His strong work ethic led him to work an additional 15 years for Laton School District.
After a well-deserved retirement, he enjoyed spending time with his family fishing, playing horseshoes, playing pool and spending afternoons with friends. He took great pride in restoring classic cars and was especially proud of his 1957 Chevy pickup.
Andy is survived by his wife, Kathleen ‘Kathy' Coleman; his brother, Larry Coleman; his children Debbie Edison and husband Jim, and son Wesley ‘Wes' Coleman; his grandchildren Joshua Castillo, Jason Coleman and wife Leeandra, Tiffany Ozcoidi and husband Jeffrey, Kristin Coleman and fiancé Richard Aguiar; his great-grandchildren Madison Coleman, Gracyn Coleman, Jayden Castillo, Daylon Ozcoidi, Dawsyn Ozcoidi and Jaxon Aguiar.
Andy is proceeded in death by his parents, Wayne and Violet Coleman, his sister Shirley (Coleman) Lamb, his son John Coleman and his grandson Nicholas ‘Nick' Castillo.
A private Visitation will be held Monday, April 13, 2020 from 4:00 PM to 8:00 PM at Whitehurst-McNamara Funeral Home in Hanford for close family and friends. Graveside service will be held at Grangeville Cemetery in Armona on Tuesday, April 14, 2020 at 11:00 AM.
The family would like to express their gratitude for the compassion of family and friends during this time of great sadness in their lives.
