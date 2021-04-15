You have permission to edit this article.
Andrea Padilla

January 3, 1948-March 24, 2021

Andrea Padilla passed peacefully on March 24th in Bakersfield with her children at her side.

Services will be April 16, 2021

4:00 - 6:00 Viewing

6:30 - 8:00 Rosary

Green Lawn Funeral Home

2739 Panama Ln, Bakersfield, CA 93313

April 17, 2021

2:00 - 3:00 Mass

Saint Francis Roman Catholic Church

900 H St, Bakersfield, CA 93304

Reception following

Four Points Sheraton

5101 California Street,

Bakersfield, CA 93309

https://www.marriott.com/hotels/travel/bflfp-four-points-bakersfield/

Andrea Padilla was born to Angel C Padilla and Betty Jo Swafford on January 3rd, 1948 She graduated high school in McFarland in 1966. In 1968, she married Ruben Contreras and they were married 25 years and raised their 3 children in Kingsburg. After raising her children, she had a 20 year career as a State Correctional Officer and retired in 2009. She retired and moved to Bakersfield to be closer to her grandsons and lived her remaining years.

She is survived by her sister Teresa Zapata, Eldest daughter, Teresa & Lincoln James and granddaughter Joie Leigh James, Eldest Son, Moises & Leticia Contreras and her grandsons, Elias & Alejandro Contreras, Youngest Son, Ruben Contreras Jr & Trina Bell, and her grandsons Angel Kota Contreras, Jason Castaneda and youngest baby granddaughter Karina Isabel Contreras.


