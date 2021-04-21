Andrea Padilla passed peacefully on March 24th in Bakersfield with her children at her side.
Services will be April 16, 2021
4:00 - 6:00 Viewing
6:30 - 8:00 Rosary
Green Lawn Funeral Home
2739 Panama Ln, Bakersfield, CA 93313
April 17, 2021
2:00 - 3:00 Mass
Saint Francis Roman Catholic Church
900 H St, Bakersfield, CA 93304
Reception following
Four Points Sheraton
5101 California Street,
Bakersfield, CA 93309
https://www.marriott.com/hotels/travel/bflfp-four-points-bakersfield/
Andrea Padilla was born to Angel C Padilla and Betty Jo Swafford on January 3rd, 1948 She graduated high school in McFarland in 1966. In 1968, she married Ruben Contreras and they were married 25 years and raised their 3 children in Kingsburg. After raising her children, she had a 20 year career as a State Correctional Officer and retired in 2009. She retired and moved to Bakersfield to be closer to her grandsons and lived her remaining years.
She is survived by her sister Teresa Zapata, Eldest daughter, Teresa & Lincoln James and granddaughter Joie Leigh James, Eldest Son, Moises & Leticia Contreras and her grandsons, Elias & Alejandro Contreras, Youngest Son, Ruben Contreras Jr & Trina Bell, and her grandsons Angel Kota Contreras, Jason Castaneda and youngest baby granddaughter Karina Isabel Contreras.
