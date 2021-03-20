Surrounded by the family he loved, Alvin Albert Menezes left this world at the age of 95 on March 12, 2021, after a heroic battle with Parkinsons. Alvin was born on December 31, 1925 in Lemoore to John and Felesmina Menezes (Al loved celebrating his birthday on New Years Eve). Alvin was the younger brother of John (Clara) Menezes who preceded him in death.
Al is survived by the love of his life, Arlene (Serpa) Menezes, whom he married on June 12, 1946. Together Al and Arlene created a life of faith and family, while establishing their farm in the Lemoore area. Al and Arlene had three children, Yvonne (Dennis) McKeown, Lori (David) Mai, who preceded Al in death due to a tragic car accident, and Rodger (Judy) Menezes. Al was a loving grandpa to Sean (Kati) McKeown, Kara (Loren) Naidoo, Collin McKeown, Christopher Mai, Kamaryn Mai, Andrew Menezes, and Joseph Menezes. Al was also a proud great grandpa to Paige and Jake McKeown, and Cooper, Rowan, and Bodhi Naidoo. Al leaves behind his sister-in-law Doris Braz and much-loved nieces, nephews, and godchildren. Al was preceded in death by in-laws Clara Menezes, Joe Braz, Bob and Tina Serpa, niece Carolyn (Menezes) Schwan, nephew Stanley Menezes, and son-in-law David Mai.
Alvin was baptized at St. Peters Church as an infant and remained a dedicated parishioner throughout his life. He attended Armona Elementary School and graduated from Hanford High School in 1945, where he drove the school bus his senior year. Al was a man of few words, but those words brought faith, love, and laughter to his family. His home was always open for all family and friends to gather, which was his greatest joy.
A Rosary and Funeral Mass will be held at 10:00 AM on Wednesday, March 24 at St. Peters Church in Lemoore. Covid-19 guidelines will be followed. In lieu of flowers please make donations to St. Peters Catholic Church, 870 N. Lemoore Ave., Lemoore, CA 93245. Arrangements are under the direction of Phipps-Dale Funeral Chapel in Lemoore.
Obituaries Newsletter
Sign up to get the most recent local obituaries delivered to your inbox.
Add an entry as
Report
Watch the guestbook.
(0) entries
Sign the guestbook.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.