Alma Loriece Carpio

February 15, 1937 - October 8, 2019

Alma Loriece Carpio, 82, of Selma passed away Tuesday October 8th 2019, she was a packer for National Raisin. Graveside services will be Friday October 18th 2019 at 10:00 am at Floral Memorial Gardens, 2430 Floral Avenue Selma. Thomas-Marcom Funeral Home is honored to be serving the Carpio Family.

