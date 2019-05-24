Allen Darwin Tuck
March 1, 1961 – May 23, 2019
On May 23, 2019 Allen Darwin Tuck went to be with our Heavenly Father after battling cancer. Allen was born to Dixie and Mary Ann Tuck on March 1, 1961 in Brunswick Maine. He moved to Kettleman City in 1963.
Allen worked as a tow truck operator, office manager at J & D Towing for over 25 years which he enjoyed. His most treasured job was being a step-dad and papa.
In 2018 he met the love of his life Linda Tuck who was his Angel on Earth. He referred to her as “his blessing from Heaven.” They married on June 13, 2018 in Coalinga, CA.
Allen is survived by his father Dixie Tuck, sister Brenda (Danny) Kenner and brothers Stanley (Sandra) Tuck, and Robert (Diana) Tuck. He had 8 step-children and 27 grandchildren, along with nieces and nephews. Allen was preceded in death by his mother, Mary Ann Tuck.
Allen touched many lives and will be missed by many.
Graveside services for Allen will take place on Wed, May 29, 2019 at 11 am at Grangeville Cemetery, 10428 14th Ave, Armona. Arrangements under the direction of Whitehurst McNamara Funeral Home.
