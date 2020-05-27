Alice Mae Machado Mendes

Alice's greatest devotion was to her family. All those who had the privilege of calling her Mom, Avo, Bisavo, Avozinha, or Tia were made to feel that they were the most special children in her eyes. She eagerly supported the activities of her children, grandchildren, great grandchildren and nieces and nephews. She made clear that the love of family superseded all disagreements and challenges that life might bring, and it was one's responsibility to be there with love for each other in the best and worst of times. She also believed in the value of all mankind, offering her warm smile and gracious support to family, friends and strangers alike.

Alice loved to travel, and she and Tony managed to visit every state in the US, and many continents of the world. Their travels, whether two together, or with family and friends, remained a source of wonderful memories for her.

Alice was preceded in death by her husband, Tony, daughter Theresa, son-in-law James Moore and daughter-in-law Laurie Renton Mendes; her parents AJ and Laurentina Machado, and her father/mother-in-law Antonio F and Maria C. Mendes. Alice was the last surviving member of her siblings that included Mary Tilley, Tony Machado, Laura Costa, Celestina Machado, Lena Silva, Annie Aguiar, Angie Ramm, Cecilia Bernardo, Adeline Bova, and Jack Machado; also in-laws Mary Dias Rocha, Alice Harless, Ernie Mendes, Helen Leiva, and John Mendes.

She is survived by her children, Laura Mendes Moore of Coalinga, Tony Mendes of Fresno, Elaine Cash (Royal) of Kingsburg, and Mary Alice Migliazzo (Mark) of Atwater; her grandchildren Fr. James Moore OP, Anthony Moore (Muay), Jeremy Mendes, Paul Mendes (Julie), Joy Elaine Muwaswes (Peter), Kekoa Cash (Kaylie), Theresa Oliveira (John), Allison Cash (Bianca), Matthew Migliazzo (Ashley), Ben Migliazzo (Bree) and John Migliazzo (Lindsay); and her sister-in-law Barbara Machado Mendes. She had 23 great-grandchildren and numerous nieces and nephews.Private family services will be held. Memorial donations can be made to any of the following, or a favorite charity of the donor: Theresa Ann Mendes Memorial Scholarship at West Hills Community College District, St. Ann's Church, Laurie Renton Mendes Foundation, or the Western Dominican Province (www.opwest.org).

To plant a tree in memory of Alice Mendes as a living tribute, please visit Tribute Store.