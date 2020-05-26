Alice Mae Machado Mendes

× Loading&hellp; {{title}} {{start_at_rate}} {{format_dollars}} {{start_price}} {{format_cents}} {{term}} {{promotional_format_dollars}}{{promotional_price}}{{promotional_format_cents}} {{term}}

Nancy L. Mendes, Age 74, passed away peacefully on Friday, May 22, 2020 at Adventist Health Medical Hospital in Hanford, California. Nancy was born September 24, 1945 in Delano, California to Calvin and Shirley Rhoades. Nancy grew up with her two siblings in Earlimart, Ca. where she attended Delano High school and where she would meet her first husband Don Brown. In 1961 Nancy & Don welcomed a beautiful baby girl Patricia “Patty” Lynn Washburn (Brown), to the family. Many years later in 1978 Nancy went on to marry Anthony “Tony” Mendes and bring one more bundle of joy in 1986, a beautiful girl Sabrina Caroline Mendes.

After high school Nancy attended the Federico Beauty College in Porterville, California attaining her Beautician License. Nancy's life revolved around family & friends and finding the simple beauty in all God's creations. From simple succulents to overgrown aloes, and any flower with a bloom which included her cactus and her favorite the mimosa tree that she could see every morning through her kitchen window. And at night she would watch the sunset, while the music from her windchimes brought the day to a close, she would gaze up high in the sky and enjoy the beauty of the moon and stars this was her favorite way to end each day.