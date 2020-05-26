Alice Mae Machado Mendes
Nancy L. Mendes, Age 74, passed away peacefully on Friday, May 22, 2020 at Adventist Health Medical Hospital in Hanford, California. Nancy was born September 24, 1945 in Delano, California to Calvin and Shirley Rhoades. Nancy grew up with her two siblings in Earlimart, Ca. where she attended Delano High school and where she would meet her first husband Don Brown. In 1961 Nancy & Don welcomed a beautiful baby girl Patricia “Patty” Lynn Washburn (Brown), to the family. Many years later in 1978 Nancy went on to marry Anthony “Tony” Mendes and bring one more bundle of joy in 1986, a beautiful girl Sabrina Caroline Mendes.
After high school Nancy attended the Federico Beauty College in Porterville, California attaining her Beautician License. Nancy's life revolved around family & friends and finding the simple beauty in all God's creations. From simple succulents to overgrown aloes, and any flower with a bloom which included her cactus and her favorite the mimosa tree that she could see every morning through her kitchen window. And at night she would watch the sunset, while the music from her windchimes brought the day to a close, she would gaze up high in the sky and enjoy the beauty of the moon and stars this was her favorite way to end each day.
Nancy was wife, momma, nanna, grandma and friend to every life she touched. She was the glue, the peacekeeper, the rock, the strong anchor keeping the family together. With just a phone call she could ease your tension and bring the calm with her loving words of wisdom and laughter. Nancy's laugh was infectious, she was infectious. She left an imprint on your heart because you knew she really truly cared. Even if she had a different opinion on the matter she never judged just loved. Where there was a need she would fill it. She had all her heart to give and she generously shared that love with others.
She is survived by her husband, Anthony “Tony” Mendes and children, Patty Washburn (Clay) & Sabrina Mendes & Chris Weiss. Nancy is also survived by her grandchildren: Raymond (Angel) Garcia, Christina (Darrell) Jeff, Cohen Qualls & Paisley Qualls. Along with her many, many great grandchildren: Paola, Joseph, Jelissa, Anthony, Carissa, Georgie, Samantha, Amanda, Natalie, Nathan, Jenna, Savanna, Alijah, Emma, Korry, Victor & Jacob. She is also survived by her great-great granddaughter Evelyn.
She is proceeded in death by her parents Shirley & Calvin Rhoades, along with sister MaryLou Garcia and brother David Rhoades
This is not good bye it's just a see you later.
Visitation will be Wednesday, May 27, from 2-5 at Phipps-Dale Funeral Chapel in Lemoore. A Celebration of Life service will be held at a future date.
