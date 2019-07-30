Alice Mae Croft
July 29, 1921-July 22, 2019
Alice Mae Croft died at the age of 97 at St. Agnes Hospital of heart-related issues on July 22.
Service at Kingsburg Cemetery will be at 10 am on July 29, her 98th birthday.
Memorial service will be held at Kingsburg Community Church at 11 am.
Alice was born and raised in Kingsburg to Swedish immigrants. She attended church faithfully and was recognized for seven years of perfect Sunday school attendance.
Alice was married to her high school sweetheart Donald Croft for 73 years. They were loving partners in life, travelers, and enjoyed going to the family cabin until Don's passing in 2014. The two were honored at the Kingsburg Swedish Festival for their 50th wedding anniversary.
She retired from Del Monte after 46 years of service and an optometrist assistant for 24 years.
Alice is remembered as being a loving mother, awesome grandma and great-grandma, and dedicated friend. She was fiercely loyal to both family and friends.
She was the longest-standing member of the gym where she exercised twice a week up until two months of her passing. Up to the end, she was driving, meeting with friends for lunch, getting her hair done, and attending church. Alice enjoyed attending family holidays and grandchildren's sporting events. She was known for her great hugs, knowing and caring about people and their children. She was known by many as “Sweet Alice.” She attributed her long life to regular exercise.
Alice is survived by her daughter, Linda Eastham, and son, Larry Croft.
Grandchildren are John Eastham, Sara Bixler, and David, Stephen, and Kevin Croft. Great-grandchildren Joseph, Belén (deceased), Benjamin, and Gabby Eastham, Aiden and Erin Bixler, and Graydon and Ainsley Croft. Nephews Bob and Mike Wiley.
Remembrances may be sent to Kingsburg Community Church.
