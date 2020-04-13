Alice L. Jones
0 entries

Alice L. Jones

  • 0
{{featured_button_text}}
Alice L. Jones

Alice L. Jones

November 5, 1922-March 26, 2020

The family of Phillip Jones sadly reports the passing of Alice L. Jones. She passed peacefully on March 26, 2020 at Valley Christian Home. Alice was 97. She was born in San Jose, CA. on November 5, 1922. She moved to Corcoran in the early 50's where she lived for 50 years, then moving to Hanford.

Alice is survived by her son Phillip and wife Cheryl; 4 grandsons; Ryan, Flip and wife Becca, Randy and wife Ivy, Phil and wife Christina. She had 8 great grandchildren.

Alice is preceded in death by her husband Charlie, son Butch, a sister Helen Rice and her parents Lester and Sadie Warfield.

A celebration of life will be held at a later date.

To plant a tree in memory of Alice Jones as a living tribute, please visit Tribute Store.

Tags

Obituaries Newsletter

* I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy.
Load entries

Related to this story

Get up-to-the-minute news sent straight to your device.

Topics

News Alerts

Breaking News