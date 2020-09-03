You have permission to edit this article.
Edit
ALICE JUNE KESSLER
0 entries

ALICE JUNE KESSLER

September 10, 1919-August 30, 2020

  • 0
KESSLER.jpg

Alice June Kessler, long time resident of Corcoran passed away the early morning of August 30 in her home.

Due to covid 19, graveside services will be deferred to a later date.

In memory of Alice June, please make a donation to:

KINGS COUNTY SPCA 9071 16 1/2 Ave, Lemoore, CA 93245

Those of you that knew Alice June, will totally understand this.

To plant a tree in memory of ALICE KESSLER as a living tribute, please visit Tribute Store.

Tags

Obituaries Newsletter

* I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy.
Load entries

Related to this story

Get up-to-the-minute news sent straight to your device.

Topics

News Alerts

Breaking News