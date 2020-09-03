Alice June Kessler, long time resident of Corcoran passed away the early morning of August 30 in her home.
Due to covid 19, graveside services will be deferred to a later date.
In memory of Alice June, please make a donation to:
KINGS COUNTY SPCA 9071 16 1/2 Ave, Lemoore, CA 93245
Those of you that knew Alice June, will totally understand this.
