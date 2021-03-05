Alice J. Stockton

Alice Jean Stockton passed away peacefully on Thursday, February 25th, 2021 surrounded by her husband and family. Alice was born on April 21st, 1950 to parents Ernest Garcia Sr. and Louise Sanders. She is proceeded in death by both of her parents.
She grew up in the Laton and Riverdale area. She attended Hardwick Elementary School and Riverdale High School. On November 14th, 1969, she married Ricky Stockton in Hanford before he left for military service. They have been happily married for 51 years.
Alice was a home maker who enjoyed taking care of everyone. She also enjoyed cooking, gardening, crocheting, watching softball games, and spending time at home with her family. She was a friend to all who knew her, and it was common for Alice to approach a stranger and start up a conversation.
Alice is survived by her husband, Rick; three daughters: Charlene Stockton, Jennifer Heffley and husband Russ, and Joyce Bailey and husband Jon; eight grandchildren: Bradley Alcoser, Michael Parker, Morgan Craig and husband Todd, Kristen Heffley, Amy Mueller, Allison Heffley, Amanda Bailey, and Marcus Bailey; one great grandson: Thomas Brayden Heffley; three brothers: Ernie Garcia Jr. and wife Gayle, Robert Garcia Sr., and Richard Garcia Sr. and wife Sarah; two sisters: Jane Kelley and husband Steve, and Cindy George; along with many nieces and nephews.
Visitation for Alice will take place on Wednesday, March 10, 2021 from 9-11 am at Whitehurst McNamara Funeral Home, 100 W. Bush St. Hanford. A Rosary will be said at 11am followed by a funeral service also at the funeral home. Burial will take place at Oak Grove Cemetery after the funeral services.
