Alice Dunn

November 28, 1927-July 28, 2019

Alice Dunn, 91, has passed away on July 28, 2019.

A memorial of her life will be held at 11am Friday, October 18, 2019 at the Tachi Palace Casino Hotel in Lemoore, CA

