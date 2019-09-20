Alice Dunn
November 28, 1927-July 28, 2019
Alice Dunn, 91, has passed away on July 28, 2019.
A memorial of her life will be held at 11am Friday, October 18, 2019 at the Tachi Palace Casino Hotel in Lemoore, CA
