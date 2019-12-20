Alfred Kevin Whitten
July 30, 1960-December 30, 2019
Alfred Kevin Whitten, of Hanford entered into eternal rest on December 14, 2019 at the age of 59. He was born on July 30, 1960.
There will be a graveside Service on Monday, December 30, 2019 at 12:30 p.m. at Grangeville Cemetery.
Arrangements under the direction of Yost & Webb Funeral Care
213 N. Irwin St. Hanford, Ca 559-582-5400
