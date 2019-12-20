{{featured_button_text}}

Alfred Kevin Whitten

July 30, 1960-December 30, 2019

Alfred Kevin Whitten, of Hanford entered into eternal rest on December 14, 2019 at the age of 59. He was born on July 30, 1960.

There will be a graveside Service on Monday, December 30, 2019 at 12:30 p.m. at Grangeville Cemetery.

Arrangements under the direction of Yost & Webb Funeral Care

213 N. Irwin St. Hanford, Ca 559-582-5400

