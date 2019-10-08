Alfred Gallegos
February 3, 1942 – October 3, 2019
The world lost Alfred Gallegos, 77, a thoughtful soul and loyal husband, dad (“papa”) and friend.
He was the son of the late Frank and Eleanor Gallegos, born on February 3, 1942 in Corcoran, CA
Alfred proudly served his country as a Sargent in the US Army with Company C, 2nd Brigade, Calvary Division, and he served on the DMZ in Korea.
On November 30, 1963, Alfred was united in marriage to Esther Garcia at the Immaculate Heart of Mary Church in Hanford. He had a very rich life with his wife, Esther Gallegos, for 52 years. They had four children who were inspired by their parent's love, ethics, beliefs and courage.
You have free articles remaining.
In the 1960s, with his wife, he helped found one of the first Latino four-wheel drive (4WD) clubs, the Hanford Trailbusters, and he was a charter member of the 4WD clubs: OutCast Central and Kingsburg 4 Wheel Drive club. He had a lifelong commitment to preserving public access for vehicle oriented outdoor recreation in our state's public areas (forests, dunes and deserts). Due to his involvement with four-wheel drive clubs, he was a central figure in organizing Sand Drag Racing in Hanford and Pismo Beach from the 1970s to the early 1990s.
During his life, he worked for Armstrong Rubber and Tire for 25 years, and he subsequently had a career with Kings County and Kings Community Action Organization in social services.
Alfred was preceded in death by his wife, Esther Gallegos, his Parents, Frank and Eleanor Gallegos, and his puppies, Blue and Angel. He is survived by his Son, Alfred Gallegos and Wife Rebecca Sanchez; Son, Marcus Gallegos; Son, Sean Gallegos and husband Andrew Wehrstein, and Daughter, Yvette Gallegos and partner, Paul Harp; eight grandchildren; six great-grandchildren; and the Gallegos extended family.
We know he has found peace and is safe in the Lord's arms in heaven. He will be missed as a dad, grandfather, great-grandfather, uncle, brother and friend to many.
Funeral service is on Friday, October 11th at 1:00 p.m. at Immaculate Heart of Mary Church in Hanford, CA with graveside services to follow at Calvary Cemetery in Hanford, CA. Flowers are welcome and may be sent to Whitehurst-McNamara Funeral in Hanford, CA.
Post a comment as
Report
Watch this discussion.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.