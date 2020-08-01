Alex Tadeja Mergillano
July 17, 1947 - July 19, 2020
Alex Tadeja Mergillano of Lemoore passed away on Sunday, July 19, 2020, at his home at the age of 73. Alex was born in the Philippines as the second eldest child to Venancio Mergillano and Julia Mergillano. Throughout his childhood, he enjoyed playing basketball in the Philippines. He then joined the U.S. Navy in 1973 and was an aviation electrician until his retirement in 1994. He was involved with his community in Lemoore and was a member of the Ham Radio Association, Welcome Lodge No 255 in Lemoore, and also a lifetime member of Fil-Am Association. Alex enjoyed cooking for his family, talking with friends through his ham radio devices, and camping. He also enjoyed traveling during long road trips, flying to visit family, and going on cruises with his wife. He began golfing upon his retirement and took a few ballroom dance classes with his wife. His favorite sports teams to watch were the San Francisco 49ers and the Los Angeles Lakers. Family was so important to him and he stayed connected with his siblings, children, and grandchildren near and far. Alex also loved to take care of his dog, Chanel.
Alex is survived by his wife of 36 years, Lillosa Mergillano; his 6 children: Bryant Mergillano of Fresno CA, Allyn LaCount of LaCresent MN, Brenda Mendoza of Lemoore CA, Marlon Mergillano of Davenport FL, Christine Mergillano of Fresno CA, and Darlene Mergillano of Oakland CA; his 14 grandchildren: Alexa, Katlinh, Awtumn, Nathan, Gavin, Logan, Ruxin, Miyan, Alayah, Arianna, Teralyn, Leland, Caleb, Christian; his 6 siblings: Delfin Mergillano, Aurelia Pacada, Estrella Castro, Corazon Rivera, Gloria Sibayan, Daniel Mergillano; and his dog Chanel.
The viewing will be held on Thursday, August 6th from 4:00 7:00 P.M. at Phipps-Dale Funeral Chapel in Lemoore. A Vigil Rosary Service will be held on Thursday at 6:00 P.M. at Phipps-Dale Funeral Chapel. Mass will be held on Friday, August 7th at 9:00 A.M. outside of the Saint Peter, Prince of the Apostles church with burial to follow at Sunflower Fields Cemetery.
