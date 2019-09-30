{{featured_button_text}}
Alex (Steve) McQueen

November 13, 1919-September 10, 2019

Alex (Steve) McQueen passed away on September 10, 2019, at the age of 99, at his home in Lemoore. He was born on Wildwood Plantation in Greenwood, Mississippi on November 13, 1919.

Steve served in the US Army during WWII. Steve and Dee were owners and operators of McQueen Carpets in Lemoore for 20+ years.

Steve was the last of his siblings to pass away. He will join his mother Mary Redmon, father Allex McQueen, sisters Jesslyn Bledsoe, Edna Horton and brother Willie B. McQueen in heaven.

Steve leaves behind three stepdaughters and one son. Terri Schweizer (Doug) of Eagle River, Alaska, MaryAnn Huckabay (Michael) of Roseville, California, Donna Kleinhammer (James) of Lemoore, California and Alex McQueen Jr. Grandchildren Amanda, Sarah (Ben), Matthew, Joshua (Stacy), Brandon, Kelsey, Samantha and Hannah. Great grandchildren Adalynn, Jack, Marissa and Olivia.

Celebration of Life will be October 5th, 2019 at the house at 11 am to 2 pm. Dress casual and come have a bite to eat and share your memories of Steve with others.

