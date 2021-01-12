Aleen Marie Cotta (Haydock), a retired teacher and life-long resident of Kings County, passed peacefully Tuesday, surrounded by her family. She was 91 years old.
Aleen was born in Visalia to Willis and Francille Akers on September 13, 1929.
Aleen is survived by her daughter Julie Green of Hanford; two sons; Michael Haydock, of Santa Clara, and Larry Haydock, of Anchorage, Alaska; one daughter-in-law, Darlene Haydock; along with their respective spouses. She is also survived by her husband, Melvin Cotta, of Lemoore.
She is also survived by 10 grandchildren: Lisa Stanford, Willy Haydock, Tommy Haydock, Tawny Knight, Daniel Haydock, Jim Haydock, Tim Haydock, Wendi Rocha, Steven Green, and Kristen Green. In addition, Aleen was blessed with 17 great-grandchildren.
She is preceded in death by her first husband and high school sweetheart, Thomas Haydock, and one son, Ronnie Haydock.
Aleen was the ultimate family woman. She loved spending time with both her immediate and extended families. She truly was the life of the party, and had a wonderful sense of humor that shone through her warming smile and graceful presence. On birthdays, everybody in the family could expect a personalized card that she enjoyed making on her computer, “Just for you by Grandma”.
She was also responsible for the push to organize family reunions with her extended family, which she looked forward to every year for the past six years. She was always the first one to participate in family activities, and could give everybody a run for their money on the ping-pong table.
Her love for spending time with family and at the coast was perhaps only surpassed by her insatiable sweet tooth. Mother's Day celebrations meant trips to Superior Dairy, and family gatherings and holidays almost always ended with an ice cream sundae or her own recipe for bread pudding.
She will be deeply missed by her family, friends, anybody who had the fortune of meeting her over the course of her life. The photographs and memories she was a part of and helped make have helped create an indelible legacy that will only grow stronger. She truly was a one-of-a-kind person, and her spirit will live on through her family.
