Albert Charles Molless, Jr.
August 16, 1964 – December 24, 2019
You have free articles remaining.
Thanks for reading.
Albert Charles Molless, Jr. of Avenal passed away December 24th. Visitation will be held on Thursday, January 16 from 4:00 – 7:00 P.M. at Phipps-Dale Funeral Chapel. A Funeral Service will be held on Friday, January 17th at 11:00 A.M. at Phipps-Dale Funeral Chapel. A Graveside Service will be held on Monday, January 27th at 2:15 P.M. at Riverside National Cemetery. Arrangements are under the direction of Phipps-Dale Funeral Chapel in Lemoore.
Post a comment as
Report
Watch this discussion.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.