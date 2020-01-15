{{featured_button_text}}

Albert Charles Molless, Jr.

August 16, 1964 – December 24, 2019

Albert Charles Molless, Jr. of Avenal passed away December 24th. Visitation will be held on Thursday, January 16 from 4:00 – 7:00 P.M. at Phipps-Dale Funeral Chapel. A Funeral Service will be held on Friday, January 17th at 11:00 A.M. at Phipps-Dale Funeral Chapel. A Graveside Service will be held on Monday, January 27th at 2:15 P.M. at Riverside National Cemetery. Arrangements are under the direction of Phipps-Dale Funeral Chapel in Lemoore.

