Ada Elizabeth Polston
January 7, 1931 – July 28, 2019
Ada Elizabeth Polston, age 88 years old, passed away peacefully in her youngest daughter's, home on Sunday morning, July 28, 2019. She was born to Thurman Hoggard and Ruby Hoggard on January 7th, 1931 in Calamine, Arkansas.
Ada grew up in Armona, California. She married her high school sweetheart, Junior Lee Polston right after graduating from High School. Ada was a loving wife, mother, grandmother and friend. She was always looking for ways to care for and serve others. She spent most of her working years packing fruit. Ada was 80 years old when she finally retired from packing fruit.
Ada was predeceased by her loving husband of 56 years, Junior Lee Polston. She was also predeceased by her daughter Vivian Aldine Shenk. Ada is survived by daughters Shirlene Vandendriesche and her husband Don, Marilyn Hovland and her husband, Ron, and her son, Brian Polston and his wife, Carol. She is also survived by 12 grandchildren, 28 great grandchildren, and a number of other loving relatives and close friends.
Ada lived with her daughter Marilyn Hovland for the last 8 years of her life. The family gives Ron and Marilyn Hovland and their 2 children, Jeremy and Ashley their greatest and warmest gratitude.
A Memorial Service, celebrating her life will be held on Saturday, August 17th, 2019, at 11:00 am at Koinonia Christian Fellowship, 12536 Hanford Armona Road, Hanford, California.
The family requests that in lieu of flower and memorial donations that all donations be made to be the Match Organization: The National Marrow Donor Program
http://www.bethematchfoundation.org/site/TR/TBTM/Foundation?px=5117708&pg=personal&fr_id=4264.
Ada's 2 year old great grandson, Nolan Brian Lanza, survived a battle with Hemophagocytic Lympho Histiocytosis. It is a rare disease that required harsh chemotherapy and a bone marrow transplant in order to survive.
Family and Friends are invited to view Ada's legacy at www.peoplesfuneralchapel.com and write condolences. Services by People's Funeral Chapel 584-5591
