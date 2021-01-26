You have permission to edit this article.
Abraham Stout
Abraham Stout

September 23, 1933 - January 6, 2021

Abraham Stout, 87, of Hanford, passed away on January 6, 2021. A private graveside service will be held by the family. Services under the arrangement of Peoples Funeral Chapel.

