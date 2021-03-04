You have permission to edit this article.
Abraham James Stryd
Abraham James Stryd

May 12, 1937 - February 19, 2021

Abraham James Stryd (Jim) was born on May 12, 1937 to Gertrude and Arie Stryd in Hanford, CA. Jim left this earthly home and walked into Paradise to his Lord and Savior Jesus Christ on February 19, 2021. Jim is now reunited with his parents and two grandsons: Troy Stryd and Connor DeJong.

Jim is survived by his beloved wife of 60 years, Nell (Hofmans), his son James, daughter-in-law Diane, their children and grandchildren; daughter Elizabeth, son-in-law Bill, their children and grandchildren; son Stephen, daughter-in-law Brenda, their children and grandchildren; daughter Kristen, son-in-law Kevin DeJong, and their children.

Together Jim and Nell had four children, 27 grandchildren, and 8 great grandchildren, who were his pride and joy. He loved them all.

Jim was a devoted Christian and leader in the church and community. Jim loved people and was a friend to everyone.

