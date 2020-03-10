A. Wayne Turner

Wayne Turner, age 88 passed away peacefully on Sunday, March 8, 2020 at his home in Morro Bay. He was born September 24, 1931 in Hanford at the Sacred Heart Hospital. He was raised in Corcoran, and graduated from Corcoran High school in 1949. Wayne was a prominent farmer in Corcoran until his retirement in 2000. He was involved with the Corcoran Calcutta, member of Board of Directors: Kings Country Club, Corcoran Irrigation District, People's Ditch. He is preceded in death by his parents W.F. and Gertrude Turner. He is survived by his devoted wife Betty Turner of 67 years; his sister Wilma Turner Holt and brother William D. Turner & wife Belva; his beloved nephew Fred Holt (Shonie Holt) niece Amy Smith (Travis Smith) and numerous nieces & nephews and grand nieces & nephews. Graveside services will be held at Corcoran Cemetery on Friday, March 13, 2020 at 11:00 a.m.