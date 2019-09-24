LEMOORE – As hundreds of thousands took to the streets to raise awareness for issues concerning climate change, “sustainability” was the word of the weekend at the World Surf League Freshwater Pro.
A short walk away from the waves, cameras and surfing of the competition, visitors could find themselves in Pure Village, a stretch of the Surf Ranch dedicated to one idea — “Stop Thrashing Waves.”
Booths and art and informational exhibits concerning sustainability and climate change lined the area just yards from the idyllic beach of the man-made Perkins Lake, where visitors swam, sunbathed and played in the sand.
“When you go to the water every day, you have a relationship with it, and then you see all this trash and you see what [pollution] is doing to it. Then, as a surfer or a surfboard maker working in the industry, you realize how much you’re polluting,” said Justin McConas with Earth Technologies.
Started by Torrance-based surfer Ryan Harris in 2017, Earth Technologies is the first zero-waste surfboard manufacturer. The company aims to lead the way for the industry in demonstrating that boards can always be made cleaner and more sustainably.
No bit of waste goes to waste in the factory. Dried bits of resin, paint, plastic gloves and other materials are collected and reshaped into items like reusable drink coasters.
“You can do all kinds of things with it. We do the coaster thing right now and we’re just waiting on that new idea,” McConas said.
Unused pieces of Styrofoam are consumed by mealworms. The small insects can digest and break the Styrofoam down into compost. Left on its own in a landfill, Styrofoam — a trade name for polystyrene — does not biodegrade and will still be around up to 500 years from now, according to Sciencing.org.
Taylor Lane builds surf boards that are decorated with cigarettes he has collected from beaches, creating a beautiful and haunting reminder of what the world’s most-littered item is doing to the environment.
While the boards are mostly decorative, they can be surfed, Lane said. With each new board built, the technique becomes more refined, the board becomes lighter and the surfing gets a little easier.
“They’re really a vessel for conversation,” Lane said,
Along with the boards themselves, Lane and filmmaker Ben Judkins are working on a feature-length documentary about the boards and how damaging cigarette butts can be to the environment and to waterways. The film is scheduled to be released sometime next year.
“We want to really look at alternatives to help make the ocean a better space for all of us,” he said. And at the same time, we want to … provide a toolkit for people in the film for what they can actually do, at the individual level and community level. As surfers, we really have an opportunity to be stewards of the sea.
World Surf League Pure began implementing its Stop Thrashing Waves campaign earlier this year, asking surfers and fans to pledge to Stop Thrashing Waves by committing to actions to lessen their impact on the community.
The Freshwater Pro was sponsored by surfer and Surf Ranch founder Kelly Slater's own clothing brand, Outerknown.
The clothing company focuses on sustainability and, according to its website, seeks to "protect natural resources, empower the people crafting our clothes and inspire change within the industry and beyond."
