HANFORD — The Carnegie Museum board was informed after an inspection Tuesday morning that the City will not go ahead with eviction proceedings.
On Aug. 23, Hanford Carnegie Inc. was informed by the City of Hanford that it had 10 days to complete a list of 10 repairs, most of which concerned the backyard garden area.
“We’re really thrilled,” board president Silvia Gonzalez Scherer said, adding that city inspectors went through the museum “inch by inch.”
Gonzalez Scherer estimated that about 200 volunteers helped clean the museum, repair its fence, fix a sink, replace the sprinkler system and other tasks mandated by the city over the 10-day period, many volunteers working for hours in 100-degree weather over a holiday weekend.
“Our hearts are touched by those who lent a hand,” she said.
While the organization — which leases the 114-year-old building from the city under the condition that its kept in good repair — is no longer facing immediate eviction, it’s not smooth sailing just yet.
A structural inspection of the building is set to take place at a date to be announced, Gonzalez Scherer said.
“It’s new to us that the city wants a structural analysis,” she said.
The 18 articles of disrepair supplied by the city included the observation that multiple cracks on the walls of the museum exist.
The Carnegie Museum has a follow up meeting with representatives of the City of Hanford Thursday morning to discuss these issues further.
