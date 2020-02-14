NMCRS Lemoore Recognized by Chamber as 2020 Organization of the Year

Acting Director, Aimee Dexheimer, accepted the award and thanked the Chamber. Dexheimer shared NMCRSs mission to provide financial education and assistance to Navy and Marine service members, their families, and retirees. NMCRS does this through no-interest loans and grants for emergency travel, unexpected expenses, and quick assist loans. One-on-one budget counseling is also available by appointment. Dexheimer also mentioned the 90 minute Budget for Baby class where service members and families expecting a child are presented budget information and local resources. The Thrift Shop and Lucky Locker (860 Franklin Ave, NAS Lemoore) were also highlighted. She concluded by pointing out the impact of the many volunteers that make this happen, stating, “the real stars of the evening are the volunteers.”

Borden, who attended the event, shared, “My favorite things about being a part of NMCRS are, giving back to the military community I’ve been a part of for 25 years and I still learn things about the military!” I wholeheartedly agree. Being a part of this organization has given me a place to serve and introduced me to a phenomenal group of people who I have come to rely on through times of deployment, homeport, and transition. It’s an odd thing to be excited about a “staff meeting” because you know you’ll get to see a group of men and women who share a common goal while coming from such a diverse set of backgrounds, and there are always snacks.