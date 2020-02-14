NMCRS Lemoore Recognized by Chamber as 2020 Organization of the Year

It was a fancy dinner party on a Friday night, like the Navy Ball or a command event, so we put on our fanciest clothes. As a volunteer for Navy Marine Corps Relief Society (NMCRS), I really didn’t knowing what to expect. The 62nd Lemoore Chamber of Commerce Gala on January 17, 2020 filled the largest ballroom in the area, Tachi Palace Hotel and Casino in Lemoore, CA. The tables were specially decorated by local businesses to host Chamber of Commerce members, local and national leaders, and family and friends of 2020 Honorees of the Year.
Our little group of twenty included volunteers, our Directors, Jeanes Cunningham and Aimee Dexheimer, our Chair of Volunteers Jennifer Bonine, our Honorary Chair of Volunteers Jennifer Bates, and her husband, Captain James S. Bates, Commodore of Joint Strike Fighter Wing Pacific. We were joined by family and friends to enjoy a great meal and eagerly await the awards portion of the evening.
The NAS Lemoore Navy Marine Corps Relief Society (NMCRS) was named the Lemoore Chamber of Commerce 2020 Organization of the Year. Relief Service Assistant Heather Borden, reflected, “I thought it was such a great honor for us to receive such a prestigious award. We are not only a Federal Navy Base in Lemoore, we are a part of a community that really does love the base.” NMCRS Lemoore was recognized along-side other local leaders in business and public service. Congressman TJ Cox (CA-21) and CA Assemblyman Rudy Salas presented the recipients with recognition certificates as did Lemoore Mayor Edward Neal and Kings County Chairman of the Board of Supervisors Doug Verboon.
You have free articles remaining.
Acting Director, Aimee Dexheimer, accepted the award and thanked the Chamber. Dexheimer shared NMCRSs mission to provide financial education and assistance to Navy and Marine service members, their families, and retirees. NMCRS does this through no-interest loans and grants for emergency travel, unexpected expenses, and quick assist loans. One-on-one budget counseling is also available by appointment. Dexheimer also mentioned the 90 minute Budget for Baby class where service members and families expecting a child are presented budget information and local resources. The Thrift Shop and Lucky Locker (860 Franklin Ave, NAS Lemoore) were also highlighted. She concluded by pointing out the impact of the many volunteers that make this happen, stating, “the real stars of the evening are the volunteers.”
Borden, who attended the event, shared, “My favorite things about being a part of NMCRS are, giving back to the military community I’ve been a part of for 25 years and I still learn things about the military!” I wholeheartedly agree. Being a part of this organization has given me a place to serve and introduced me to a phenomenal group of people who I have come to rely on through times of deployment, homeport, and transition. It’s an odd thing to be excited about a “staff meeting” because you know you’ll get to see a group of men and women who share a common goal while coming from such a diverse set of backgrounds, and there are always snacks.
Being recognized by the Chamber as Organization of the Year was exciting and humbling. For NMCRS Lemoore, it was an opportunity to make known what we, as volunteers, have known all along: being a part of this organization is the best and it is, indeed, an honor to serve.
To catch a glimpse of what we’re doing at NMCRS Lemoore and to see the video the Lemoore Chamber of Commerce put together, visit www.facebook.com/NMCRS.Lemoore. To investigate volunteer opportunities with NMCRS Lemoore and to ask about our programs and services, go to www.mylocalnmcrs.org/Lemoore or call 559-998-4045.