Nine to vie for two coveted titles in the Miss America Program

The Miss Kings County Organization is excited to announce that the Miss Kings County Competition will be held March 14, 2020 at the Hanford High School Presentation Center. Nine delightful young women will compete for the title of Miss Kings County 2020 and Miss Kings County’s Outstanding Teen 2020.
Five Miss Candidates will compete in interview, eveningwear, on-stage question and talent. The four Teen Candidates will compete in interview, talent, eveningwear and lifestyle and fitness in sportswear to win the coveted awards. Over $9000 in cash awards, scholarships, gifts and accessories ranging from $100 to $2000 will be awarded. Every candidate will receive a scholarship.
The local competition is a preliminary to the Miss America Competition. The young woman chosen as Miss Kings County 2020 will receive a $2000 scholarship to further her education, serve as an ambassador of Kings County for the ensuing year and go on to compete for the title of Miss California in June. Miss Kings County’s Outstanding Teen will be awarded $750 and the opportunity to compete for the title of Miss California’s Outstanding Teen. She will be the junior ambassador of Kings County attending many community events along with Miss Kings County 2020. It will be a year full of moments to remember for both young ladies.
The Miss America program has awarded millions of dollars to deserving young women wishing to pursue higher education. “The Miss Kings County Organization is proud to be a part of that longstanding tradition” according to Teresa Vernon, Executive Director.
In a continued fundraising partnership with our Scholarship Program our MKC Princess Program will be returning for the 10th year. Founded by Director Joni Frauenheim in 2010 and in her first year as Princess Program Assistant is Laura Brautigam - the Miss Kings County Princess Program is a mentoring program – not a competition, for little girls 3-12 years of age. It was limited to the first 30 applications received and continues to be extremely popular and successful, with many princesses returning from the previous year(s). Each princess will receive her very own tiara, sash, princess t-shirt, picture in the official program book and will have participated in several fun group events prior to the MKC competition on March 14, 2020 She will also appear on stage with the current titleholders in a production number as well as enjoy her special moment in the “Crowning Ceremony” that evening.
Tickets will be available at the door – Tickets are $20. Box Office opens at 6:00 p.m. Doors will open at 6:15 p.m. Show starts at 7 p.m. Hanford High School Presentation Center is located at 120 E. Grangeville Blvd. in Hanford
Here is information about each candidate that will vie for the titles:
2020 TEEN CANDIDATES
Lily Baga
15 Years Old, Attends Lemoore Middle College High School and West Hills College Lemoore
Career Ambition: To obtain a Master’s Degree in History to become a Museum Archivist
Talent: Ballet on Pointe
Platform: Job and Volunteer Opportunities for Teens
Interesting Facts: Has been dancing for 10 years; Loves history, especially California history; Loves reading non-fiction books – biographies; Enjoys baking and cooking for her family.
Anastyn McVay
16 Years Old, Attends Sierra Pacific High School
Career Ambition: Major in Business and minor in Fine Arts; Obtain an MBA – Own a dance studio or performing arts center.
Talent: Lyrical Dance
Platform: Give Blood, Give Life
Interesting Facts: Started dancing at 2 years of age; Won Die-Hard Dance Award and scholarship from Stacey Tookey, renowned choreographer from So You Think You Can Dance; SPHS Varsity Cheer and Dance Team member and Yearbook Editor
Ava Cunningham
14 Years Old, Attends Lemoore High School
Career Ambition: To obtain a Master’s Degree – Criminal Justice Field
Talent: Tap Dance
Platform: Serving my Community through Volunteerism
Interesting Facts: Started dancing when she was 2; Currently raising a lamb in FFA for the Kings Fair; Will be training a puppy for Guide Dogs for the Blind; Assists at a Summer Swim School.
Simone Rodriguez
15 Years Old, Attends Sierra Pacific High School
Career Ambition: To obtain a Doctorate of Biological Research
Talent: Jazz Dance
Platform: The Value of Kindness
Interesting facts: Loves dance and cheerleading; Loves everything Disney; Enjoys studying US History; Has received the President Award of Academic Excellence every school year.
2020 MISS CANDIDATES
Tyler Blanks
18 Years Old, Attends College of the Sequoias
Career Ambition: To obtain a Master of Arts in Teaching – Become an Elementary Teacher
Talent: Musical Theatre Dance
Platform: Mental Health – The Importance of Proper Treatment
Interesting Facts: Youngest of 3 children and the only girl; Loves all things Disney; Has dyed her hair multiple colors; Been dancing for 17 years.
Samantha Blanchard
19 Years Old, Attends West Hills Community College Lemoore
Career Ambition: To obtain a Bachelors’ Degree in Business Administration - Accounting
Talent: Vocal
Platform: Let’s Talk Bullying
Interesting Facts: Enjoys baking; Dislikes math in general yet chose an accounting career; Loves Dogs.
Eden Brock
23 Years Old, Attends College of the Sequoias
Career Ambition: To obtain a Graduate Degree in Economics with a Minor in Statistics – High School Math Teacher
Talent: Piano
Platform: Empowerment through Reading
Interesting Facts: Has visited every exhibit in all the Smithsonian Institutions; Loves to read and spends most of her free time doing that; Makes incredible soft pretzels from scratch.
Kenzie Backlin
20 Years Old, Graduate of Hanford High School 2018
Career Ambition: To obtain an Associates Degree in the EMT Program
Talent: Dance - K-pop
Platform: Smoking and Its Consequences
Interesting facts: History buff; Participated in school pageant for 3 years; Talent show participant from age 10; Belonged to the Girl Scouts.
Jillian Rogers
17 Years Old, Attends Sierra Pacific High School, West Hills Community College and College of the Sequoias
Career Ambition: To obtain a Bachelor of Science in Nursing – Neonatal Intensive Care Nurse
Talent: Musical Theatre Dance
Platform: Building Confidence and Strength in Girls through Mentoring
Interesting Facts: Volunteered for 5 years at Kings Dance Center; Dance Demonstrator/Teacher Assistant for students 24 months to 12 years of age; SPHS Varsity Cheerleader Co-Captain