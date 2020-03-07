Nine to vie for two coveted titles in the Miss America Program

In a continued fundraising partnership with our Scholarship Program our MKC Princess Program will be returning for the 10th year. Founded by Director Joni Frauenheim in 2010 and in her first year as Princess Program Assistant is Laura Brautigam - the Miss Kings County Princess Program is a mentoring program – not a competition, for little girls 3-12 years of age. It was limited to the first 30 applications received and continues to be extremely popular and successful, with many princesses returning from the previous year(s). Each princess will receive her very own tiara, sash, princess t-shirt, picture in the official program book and will have participated in several fun group events prior to the MKC competition on March 14, 2020 She will also appear on stage with the current titleholders in a production number as well as enjoy her special moment in the “Crowning Ceremony” that evening.