Nine to vie for two coveted titles in the Miss America Program
0 comments

Nine to vie for two coveted titles in the Miss America Program

  • 0
{{featured_button_text}}

The Miss Kings County Organization is excited to announce that the Miss Kings County Competition will be held March 14, 2020 at the Hanford High School Presentation Center. Nine delightful young women will compete for the title of Miss Kings County 2020 and Miss Kings County’s Outstanding Teen 2020.  

Five Miss Candidates will compete in interview, eveningwear, on-stage question and talent.  The four Teen Candidates will compete in interview, talent, eveningwear and lifestyle and fitness in sportswear to win the coveted awards.   Over $9000 in cash awards, scholarships, gifts and accessories ranging from $100 to $2000 will be awarded.  Every candidate will receive a scholarship.

The local competition is a preliminary to the Miss America Competition.  The young woman chosen as Miss Kings County 2020 will receive a $2000 scholarship to further her education, serve as an ambassador of Kings County for the ensuing year and go on to compete for the title of Miss California in June.  Miss Kings County’s Outstanding Teen will be awarded $750 and the opportunity to compete for the title of Miss California’s Outstanding Teen.   She will be the junior ambassador of Kings County attending many community events along with Miss Kings County 2020.  It will be a year full of moments to remember for both young ladies.

The Miss America program has awarded millions of dollars to deserving young women wishing to pursue higher education.  “The Miss Kings County Organization is proud to be a part of that longstanding tradition” according to Teresa Vernon, Executive Director.   

In a continued fundraising partnership with our Scholarship Program our MKC Princess Program will be returning for the 10th year. Founded by Director Joni Frauenheim in 2010 and in her first year as Princess Program Assistant is Laura Brautigam - the Miss Kings County Princess Program is a mentoring program – not a competition, for little girls 3-12 years of age.  It was limited to the first 30 applications received and continues to be extremely popular and successful, with many princesses returning from the previous year(s).   Each princess will receive her very own tiara, sash, princess t-shirt, picture in the official program book and will have participated in several fun group events prior to the MKC competition on March 14, 2020   She will also appear on stage with the current titleholders in a production number as well as enjoy her special moment in the “Crowning Ceremony” that evening.

Tickets will be available at the door – Tickets are $20. Box Office opens at 6:00 p.m.    Doors will open at 6:15 p.m.   Show starts at 7 p.m. Hanford High School Presentation Center is located at 120 E. Grangeville Blvd. in Hanford

Here is information about each candidate that will vie for the titles:

2020 TEEN CANDIDATES

Nine to vie for two coveted titles in the Miss America Program

Lily Baga

 

Lily Baga

15 Years Old, Attends Lemoore Middle College High School and West Hills College Lemoore

Career Ambition: To obtain a Master’s Degree in History to become a Museum Archivist

Talent: Ballet on Pointe

Platform:  Job and Volunteer Opportunities for Teens

Interesting Facts:  Has been dancing for 10 years; Loves history, especially California history; Loves reading non-fiction books – biographies; Enjoys baking and cooking for her family.

Nine to vie for two coveted titles in the Miss America Program

Anastyn McVay

 

Anastyn McVay

16 Years Old, Attends Sierra Pacific High School  

Career Ambition: Major in Business and minor in Fine Arts; Obtain an MBA – Own a dance studio or performing arts center.

Talent: Lyrical Dance

Platform: Give Blood, Give Life

Interesting Facts: Started dancing at 2 years of age; Won Die-Hard Dance Award and scholarship from Stacey Tookey, renowned choreographer from So You Think You Can Dance; SPHS Varsity Cheer and Dance Team member and Yearbook Editor

Nine to vie for two coveted titles in the Miss America Program

Ava Cunningham

 

Ava Cunningham

14 Years Old, Attends Lemoore High School

Career Ambition:  To obtain a Master’s Degree – Criminal Justice Field

Talent: Tap Dance

Platform:  Serving my Community through Volunteerism

Interesting Facts:  Started dancing when she was 2; Currently raising a lamb in FFA for the Kings Fair; Will be training a puppy for Guide Dogs for the Blind; Assists at a Summer Swim School.

Nine to vie for two coveted titles in the Miss America Program

Simone Rodriguez

 

Simone Rodriguez

15 Years Old, Attends Sierra Pacific High School

Career Ambition: To obtain a Doctorate of Biological Research

Talent: Jazz Dance  

Platform: The Value of Kindness

Interesting facts: Loves dance and cheerleading; Loves everything Disney; Enjoys studying US History; Has received the President Award of Academic Excellence every school year.

2020 MISS CANDIDATES

Nine to vie for two coveted titles in the Miss America Program

Tyler Blanks

 

Tyler Blanks

18 Years Old, Attends College of the Sequoias

Career Ambition: To obtain a Master of Arts in Teaching – Become an Elementary Teacher

Talent: Musical Theatre Dance

Platform: Mental Health – The Importance of Proper Treatment

Interesting Facts: Youngest of 3 children and the only girl; Loves all things Disney; Has dyed her hair multiple colors; Been dancing for 17 years.

Nine to vie for two coveted titles in the Miss America Program

Samantha Blanchard

 

Samantha Blanchard

19 Years Old, Attends West Hills Community College Lemoore

Career Ambition: To obtain a Bachelors’ Degree in Business Administration - Accounting

Talent: Vocal

Platform: Let’s Talk Bullying

Interesting Facts: Enjoys baking; Dislikes math in general yet chose an accounting career; Loves Dogs.

Nine to vie for two coveted titles in the Miss America Program

Eden Brock

 

Eden Brock

23 Years Old, Attends College of the Sequoias

Career Ambition: To obtain a Graduate Degree in Economics with a Minor in Statistics – High School Math Teacher

Talent: Piano

Platform: Empowerment through Reading

Interesting Facts: Has visited every exhibit in all the Smithsonian Institutions; Loves to read and spends most of her free time doing that; Makes incredible soft pretzels from scratch.

Nine to vie for two coveted titles in the Miss America Program

Kenzie Backlin

 

Kenzie Backlin

20 Years Old, Graduate of Hanford High School 2018

Career Ambition: To obtain an Associates Degree in the EMT Program

Talent: Dance - K-pop

Platform: Smoking and Its Consequences

Interesting facts: History buff; Participated in school pageant for 3 years; Talent show participant from age 10; Belonged to the Girl Scouts.

Nine to vie for two coveted titles in the Miss America Program

Jillian Rogers

 

Jillian Rogers

17 Years Old, Attends Sierra Pacific High School, West Hills Community College and College of the Sequoias

Career Ambition: To obtain a Bachelor of Science in Nursing – Neonatal Intensive Care Nurse

Talent: Musical Theatre Dance

Platform: Building Confidence and Strength in Girls through Mentoring

Interesting Facts: Volunteered for 5 years at Kings Dance Center; Dance Demonstrator/Teacher Assistant for students 24 months to 12 years of age; SPHS Varsity Cheerleader Co-Captain

0 comments

Tags

Get local news delivered to your inbox!

* I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy.

Related to this story

Most Popular

3 arrested in gang fight stabbing
Local

3 arrested in gang fight stabbing

  • Updated

HANFORD — A man and two juveniles have been arrested for stabbing another man during a gang fight, according to the Kings County Major Crimes …

Get up-to-the-minute news sent straight to your device.

Topics

News Alerts

Breaking News