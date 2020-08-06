Nichols Farms gives away 300 backpacks to team members' children

HANFORD — Nichols Farms, a fourth-generation family farm, surprised their team members’ school-aged kids today with new backpacks and school supplies. “This school year may not look like a typical school year,” owner Susan Nichols announced Wednesday, “but our kids need our support, and we want them to be ready for school.”
With more than 350 team members – many who have children, the Nichols Family is committed to minimizing the impacts of these unprecedented times on families. The company packed and gave away 300 backpacks, including a notebook and supplies. Kids from age 5, all the way to 18 years old, were able to get a backpack.
“2020 has thrown us all a curveball this year, but it doesn’t have to dampen school spirit – we want every kid to be excited and prepared to learn,” said owner Chuck Nichols. “We’re kicking off what we hope to be an annual tradition of helping all of our families prepare for the school year.”
Get local news delivered to your inbox!
Subscribe to our Daily Headlines newsletter.