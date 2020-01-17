HANFORD — Starting a new tradition, Nichols Farms partnered up with Kings Community Action Organization to donate food and money to KCAO’s food bank.
At KCAO’s board meeting Wednesday evening, the Nichols Farms Community Outreach Committee presented the organization with a check for $15,480. Nichols Farms also collected 3,096 cans of food, which were donated to the KCAO food bank.
During the 2018 holiday season, Mary-Alice Nichols, communications manager, said Nichols Farms and its employees participated in a food drive that benefitted FoodLink Tulare County.
During this past holiday season, Nichols said employees asked when another food drive would begin and expressed that they wanted to do another one. She said it was great to see the momentum within the company to donate to a local nonprofit organization that helps the community.
Because most of Nichols Farm’s employees live in Tulare or Kings counties, Nichols said they like to give back to those communities. This is why they decided to partner with KCAO, an organization that helps many individuals and families throughout Kings County through its various programs.
To make the food drive fun and foster a little friendly competition, Nichols said the departments were split up into teams and each team was tracked to see how much it donated. The team with the most donated cans won a lunch party.
Teams collected cans from mid-March up until Christmas, Nichols said.
In addition to collecting the 3,096 cans, she said the company agreed to match $5 for every can collected. This totaled up to $15,480 to go towards the food bank.
Through this, Nichols said it has been phenomenal getting to know the people at KCAO and what they do every day to help the people of Kings County. In addition to the food bank, KCAO provides social services and child care services.
Nichols said it was great to meet the board and very rewarding to see how the organization is helping the community. She said Nichols Farms was grateful to take part in this donation.
“Every little thing helps,” Nichols said, adding the company hopes to set up a volunteer day at the food bank site to see firsthand the help it provides.
Nichols Farms is fourth generation family farm started by the Nichols family in 1961. Since the 80s, Nichols Farms has grown almonds and pistachios.
Nichols said Nichols Farms has strived to be good stewards of their land and conscious of their footprint. She said they are also inspired to give back to the community through the example of their owners, philanthropists Chuck and Susie Nichols.
Nichols said it touches her heart to see the kind of giving people the entire company and its employees are. She said the intent is for this to become sort of a holiday tradition.
