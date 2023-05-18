Gov. Gavin Newsom has signed an executive order that extends recent emergency actions to support the flooding response for the Tulare Lake and San Joaquin River basins.

The order continues support for diverting floodwater, removing debris, repairing levees and other flood preparation activities in the areas.

Newsom’s administration says the executive order will allow for diversion of floodwater for groundwater recharge across the state. Under the order, certain regulations previously determining how groundwater could be collected will have their suspension continued until Aug. 31.

Tags

Recommended for you