Gov. Gavin Newsom has signed an executive order that extends recent emergency actions to support the flooding response for the Tulare Lake and San Joaquin River basins.
The order continues support for diverting floodwater, removing debris, repairing levees and other flood preparation activities in the areas.
Newsom’s administration says the executive order will allow for diversion of floodwater for groundwater recharge across the state. Under the order, certain regulations previously determining how groundwater could be collected will have their suspension continued until Aug. 31.
Newsom previously suspended some of the regulations for the Tulare Lake Basin in an executive order in March.
The order includes refined requirements for new flood diversion and groundwater recharge efforts in the Tulare Lake and San Joaquin River basins to protect water quality, infrastructure and wildlife habitats.
“With flooding impacts expected to continue into the summer, California is committed to supporting robust preparation, response and recovery efforts in this hard-hit region, and to using floodwaters to recharge our critical groundwater supplies where it’s safe to do so,” Newsom said. “We’ll continue working with local partners to protect lives and livelihoods on the ground while advancing investments to protect communities throughout the state from future flooding.”
At the request of the Kern River Watermaster, the order also facilitates diversions of water into the Kern River Intertie, which connects to the California Aqueduct, a part of the State Water Project system. These diversions will reduce the amount of excess Kern River water that could otherwise contribute to flooding in the Tulare Lake Basin. State agencies are working with the Kern River Watermaster to implement the use of the intertie as soon as this week.
Newsom’s administration says it is proposing legislation that codifies provisions from the March 10 executive order and sets clear conditions for diverting floodwaters for groundwater recharge without permits or affecting water rights.