The newly constructed United Health Centers health center will hold its grand opening at 11 a.m. on Wednesday at 1545 Mall Drive in Hanford.
The ceremony emcee will be Emily Erwin, host of the NBC Central Valley Today Show.
The Hanford West High School NJROTC will present the colors while the high school choir performs the national anthem.
Program remarks will be provided by UHC President and CEO Colleen Curtis as well as Kings County Supervisor Craig Perderson.
There will be certificate presentations from the offices of U.S. Senator Dianne Feinstein, U.S. Congressman David Valadao and California Assemblymember Rudy Salas Jr.
The Hanford Chamber of Commerce will hold a formal ribbon cutting and the event is open to the public. A lunch will be provided.
The new UHC health center offers comprehensive primary care services including family medicine, dental services, women’s health, behavioral health, chiropractic, laboratory, immunizations and x-ray.
There are nine spacious medical exam rooms, seven dental suites, two chiropractic treatment rooms and two behavioral health offices with state-of-the-art interiors.
The Hanford health center opened for patients in August and is now open Monday-Friday from 8:30 a.m. to 5:30 p.m.