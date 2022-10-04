The newly constructed United Health Centers health center will hold its grand opening at 11 a.m. on Wednesday at 1545 Mall Drive in Hanford.

The ceremony emcee will be Emily Erwin, host of the NBC Central Valley Today Show.

The Hanford West High School NJROTC will present the colors while the high school choir performs the national anthem.

