HANFORD — Downtown diners have a new eatery to roll into.
Samurai Sushi Bar opened earlier this month in the Old Firehouse building at 215 N. Douty St., offering a new dining option for local fans of Japanese cuisine.
“I thought it was time to open my own sushi bar,” co-owner and chef Saul Villanueva said. “Business has been very good.”
The downtown eatery boasts a menu that includes sushi staples like California rolls, rainbow rolls and tiger rolls as well as other more unique fare. The restaurant also has a variety of appetizers including tempura, wings, edamame, various salads and a selection of beverages, adult and otherwise.
If none of the nearly three dozen specialty sushi rolls seem appealing, Samurai’s sushi chefs can also sling something together according to taste, Villanueva said.
“Sometimes customers will ask, ‘can you make me something off the menu, something crazy or something spicy’ and we do it,” he said. “We can deep fry, too.”
The chef said that the most popular items since opening downtown also tend to be his personal favorites. The baked langostino roll – krab, avocado, langostino and cucumber – and the crazy boy roll – deep fried krab and avocado – have proven popular.
The chef said that Hanford diners enjoy spicier foods and that any of the rolls with jalapeno or eel seem to be well-liked.
The appropriately named Hanford roll consists of tuna, salmon, albacore, white fish, ebi shrimp, cucumber and topped with avocado.
Villanueva said that he’s enjoyed meeting with customers and receiving feedback about the menu. He said he plans to add new items to the menu based on local tastes when things get settled and they’ve been open longer.
Not only is Villanueva adjusting to the new business, but to his new neighborhood, having moved to Hanford from Southern California only a couple of months ago.
Originally from San Diego, Villanueva and his family moved to Hanford when he decided to collaborate on a restaurant with his brother-in-law, Antonio Cerd, and open the Samurai Sushi Bar.
Villanueva, who worked in Hemet near Riverside for years, began his restaurant career as a dishwasher many years ago, eventually moving into the kitchen before ultimately becoming a sushi chef nearly 20 years ago.
The Old Firehouse was an ideal spot, Villanueva said, because the space had previously been a restaurant, most recently home to Restaurant Guanajuatense, and because the area is lacking in sushi options.
The openings of Samurai Sushi as well as The Brewhouse Grill earlier this month at 102 W. 7th St. is a boon to downtown Hanford, executive director of Main Street Hanford Michelle Brown said.
“I am so excited to have two new restaurants in downtown. It is especially wonderful for those people who live and work downtown to be able to walk and grab something delicious around the corner. There has definitely been a need for more restaurants downtown so this is a great start. I am hopeful that as downtown economy improves, we will begin seeing a few more restaurants pop up. Having restaurants downtown improves foot traffic and brings visitors to downtown in the evenings and that is what we need,” Brown said via email.
Samurai Sushi is currently hiring more staff to help Villanueva — as well as wife and daughter who also work in the restaurant. He said they’re looking for a couple of dishwashers, wait staff and perhaps even an assistant sushi chef.
The restaurant is open from 11:30 a.m. to 9 p.m. from Monday to Saturday and noon to 8 p.m. Sundays.
For more information or to make an order, call 559-587-5087.
Post a comment as
Report
Watch this discussion.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.