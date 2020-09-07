New pediatrician joins Adventist Health

HANFORD — Having three sons herself, board-certified pediatrician Uche Nwokidu-Aderibigbe, MD, MPH, FAAP, knows what it takes to care for the physical, behavioral and mental needs of children.
Dr. Nwokidu-Aderibigbe is the newest member of the Adventist Health Medical Office – Hanford team. She’s also part of Valley Children’s Medical Group.
Nwokidu-Aderibigbe cares for children from birth to 18 years of age. She provides newborn exams, weight checks and well child visits, plus school and sports physicals. She offers services ranging from preventative screenings and immunizations to care for acute conditions.
Nwokidu-Aderibigbe believes children need all the advocates they can get, first at home and then in every other sphere of life. She chose pediatrics as her specialty because it gives her the opportunity to support families as they raise and care for their children.
“My role in each patient encounter is to listen, support and help,” she says. “It is always all about the child.”
Nwokidu-Aderibigbe earned her medical degree from the University of Lagos, College of Medicine in Nigeria followed by a fellowship in pediatrics at the West African College of Physicians. She then earned a master’s degree in public health from the Harvard School of Public Health. She completed her post-doctoral training beginning with an internship in pediatrics at Brookdale Hospital Medical Center in Brooklyn and then a residency in pediatrics at the University of Nevada Reno Medical School and fellowship in neonatology at the University of Mexico in Albuquerque.
In addition to professional membership in the American Academy of Pediatrics, West African College of Physicians and Medical and Dental Council of Nigeria, Nwokidu-Aderibigbe is a fellow of the American Board of Pediatrics. She’s fluent in English and Ogba.
When not caring for patients, Nwokidu-Aderibigbe enjoys dressmaking, reading, gardening and cooking new recipes.
She’s accepting new patients at Adventist Health Medical Office – Hanford Primary, 1025 N. Douty St. in Hanford, with a phone number of 559-537-0170.
More information may be found at HanfordCare.com.
Get local news delivered to your inbox!
Subscribe to our Daily Headlines newsletter.