Before Corcoran Public Works Director Joseph Faulkner and former City Manager Kendon Meik submitted their grant proposal to fund a new park for the City of Corcoran, the two men laid their hands over it and prayed, Faulkner said. It had the potential, he said, to “transform the gateway” into the town.
“For years, we have driven past this blighted piece of property,” Faulkner said. “There isn’t a nice way to drive into Corcoran. It’s sad, but it’s true.”
Earlier this week, it was announced that, seemingly, their prayers were answered, as they would celebrate the beginning of Corcoran Gateway Park’s construction on Friday. The City of Corcoran celebrated the groundbreaking of a new park on a desolate piece of land — something city officials hope is a portent of things to come.
The park has been made possible with help from more than $7 million in funding from Proposition 68, statewide ballot measure passed in 2018 that authorized $4 billion in general obligation bonds for state and local parks, environmental and restoration projects, and water infrastructure and flood protection projects.
Corcoran Gateway Park will be what greets people entering Corcoran, and will include a pump track for bicycling, which Faulkner said will be the largest such track for the sport in North America, and has been signed off by Red Bull. The track is something akin to a skatepark, but for bicycles that don't need to be peddled. The American Ramp Co. has also subcontracted this part of the park and is adding features of their own to use for official events.
According to City Manager Greg Gatzka, the park is just one more indicator that the City of Corcoran is on the steady growth track. They’re currently building two new housing projects to add around 100 new homes in the city to accommodate the incoming families and last October, they started a new, 450-foot-deep well for clean water with the help of a check for $1.50 million procured by State Assemblymember Rudy Salas (D-Bakersfield).
Much of this appears to have come from economic growth in town. Low real estate costs in town have proven attractive to businesses interested in renting property at the town’s industrial park. This interest and growth has also made the City consider the expansion of Whitney Avenue, which serves as Corcoran’s main street.
“For a city our size, we’re actually having some amazing growth — residential, the businesses and amenities like this park,” Gatzka said. “So we are seeing some significant growth that is quality growth that will serve the city in the long term.”
Meanwhile, Faulkner added that Corcoran is starting to reap the benefits of Measure A. This local measure from 2017 created a one-cent sales tax in the city and has since been used in beautification projects around town, which Faulkner credits in part with attracting more people to come.
“We have done beautification projects downtown,” Faulkner said. “We have put the money into parks, we have upgraded every single small park we have in town, we’ve improvements on the swimming pool, and I think that beautification and that pride from our employees is feeding into the community.”
According to Faulkner, Corcoran Gateway Park should take about one year to complete.
