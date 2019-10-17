New OB-GYN available in Hanford

HANFORD – Dr. Arpineh Minassi is offering obstetrics and gynecology care at Adventist Health Physicians Network in the Lacey Medical Plaza and Adventist Health Medical Office – Women’s Health in Hanford.
She has a Bachelor of Science in biological sciences and a minor in Spanish literature at the University of California, Irvine. Dr. Minassi earned her medical degree from Ross University School of Medicine in Dominica, West Indies, and completed residency training at Ochsner Louisiana State University Health in Shreveport, Louisiana. During her residency in Louisiana, she experienced a very meaningful moment.
“I was passing a patient room and heard someone yell, ‘Dr. Minassi! We need you now!’ When I entered, I saw the wife of one of my residency colleagues experiencing a postpartum hemorrhage and bleeding profusely,” says Dr. Minassi. “She was nervous, crying and holding her newborn in her arms. I looked at my colleagues’ wife and said, ‘It’s going to be OK, I’m going to take care of you.’ Everything went smoothly following Dr. Minassi’s care. A few days later, she received the following heartfet letter from her patient:
“Words cannot even begin to express our gratitude for your quick action, healing hands and wisdom in my recovery after surgery. It was very scary hemorrhaging in the recovery room, but I knew I was in great hands when you arrived to stop the bleeding. You truly saved my life. Thank you for allowing me to be here with my boys. I know a lot of what doctors do isn’t always acknowledged, but we want you to know how appreciative we are for the care you provided. You will always hold a special place in our hearts because of your healing hands that day and the gratitude our family has for you. Thank you for being such a light in his story.”
Dr. Minassi is fluent in English, Spanish and Armenian. She’s accepting new patients and may be reached at Adventist Health Physicians Network in Hanford, 1524 W. Lacey Blvd., Ste. 204, in the Lacey Medical Plaza with a phone number of 559-537-0375 and Adventist Health Medical Office – Women’s Health, 1025 N. Douty St., Ste. 110, in the Harris Building in Hanford with a phone number of 559-537-0170.
