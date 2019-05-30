HANFORD — Zaytoona may have a new name, but you can expect the same great food, service and ambiance you’ve come to know and love from the Hanford staple.
The authentic Mediterranean/Middle Eastern cuisine restaurant was recently renamed Kabab City now that owner Abdallah Qawadri has decided to expand the family business throughout the Central Valley.
Qawadri, a chef specializing in Mediterranean food, has been in the restaurant business for around ten years now.
He opened his first restaurant, named Kabab City, in Fowler before opening up a second location at 129 W. Seventh St. in downtown Hanford in 2015, which he named Zaytoona.
Qawadri knew Hanford through the catering his fisrt restaurant did, so when it was time for a second location, he said he knew Hanford was the right place.
“Hanford is a good city for us,” Qawadri said, adding it was helped by good reviews and word-of-mouth.
A Kabab City location has since opened in Reedley and there will soon be several others opening in Visalia and Fresno.
The owner said he initially named the Hanford location Zaytoona to be unique and different from his Fowler location. He realized, however, that some people were hesitant to give Zaytoona a try because they didn’t know what it was.
In order to make things clearer, Qawadri said he decided to rename the Hanford location Kabab City as well.
“Kabab City is a more straight forward name for people,” he said. “Everyone knows what a kabab is.”
The name change has caused some confusion, however, with customers thinking the restaurant had closed and a new one had opened.
So Qawadri would like to let people know that everything is the same, from the owner and employees down to the menu. The only thing that has changed is the business’ name and design, he said.
Qawadri considers his restaurants a combination between fine dining and fast food — somewhere you can grab a quick lunch, but not sacrifice quality. He said his favorite part of the restaurant business is the hospitality and sharing his culture and cuisine with others.
“Food is everything for us,” Qawadri said. “How you make people happy is with food.”
Keihon Sarkhosh, marketing manager, said Zaytoona had a great fan base of customers who loved the food and loved posting about it and sharing their experience.
He also wanted to let the people of Hanford know that the renamed business is still the community-involved restaurant it has always been.
“Kabab City is still the great food that they love and it’s still the great people that they love,” Sarkhosh said.
Qawadri and Sarkhosh encouraged old customers to keeping going back and new customers to give them a try.
