New managing editor, general manager named at Sentinel

HANFORD — Longtime Hanford Sentinel sales manager Mark Daniel and assistant content editor Parker Bowman accepted promotions Thursday.

Daniel has been promoted to general manager while Bowman has been named managing editor.

“While other media companies throughout the industry have begun to eliminate local leadership positions, the new owner, Santa Maria California News Media, Inc. is committed to a strong local leadership. We believe that is at the core of maintaining a locally focused news outlet,” said Group Publisher and Vice President Terri Leifeste.

Daniel was first hired by the Sentinel in 1977 and worked at the paper off-and-on in varying capacities — including general manager and publisher — for 27 of the last 43 years. He has also worked at newspapers in Visalia and Fresno.

Bowman has been with the Sentinel since December of 2017. He has also worked at newspapers in Visalia and Xenia, Ohio in varying capacities.

"While I'll miss my beat as the features reporter, where I covered the unique and vibrant culture of Hanford and Lemoore, I look forward to sitting at the proverbial — and literal — editor's desk and welcome whatever new adventures that brings," Bowman said.