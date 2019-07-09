{{featured_button_text}}
2019-2020 grand jury

Members of the 2019-2020 Kings County Grand Jury are sworn in Tuesday at the Kings County Superior Court in Hanford.

 Julissa Zavala, The Sentinel

HANFORD — On July 2, the Honorable Randy Edwards, judge of the Kings County Superior Court, swore in the new 2019-2020 Grand Jury members in Department 2 of the court.

The California Constitution requires each county to establish a Grand Jury made up of 19 citizens. The responsibilities fall into two categories:

First, the Grand Jury has powers and duties with respect to the oversight of public offices, officers and transactions, especially regarding examinations and reports. County and special district agencies that serve Kings County are routinely reviewed and critiqued by the Grand Jury in its annual and interim reports.

Secondly, the Grand Jury has powers and duties with respect to inquiry into possible public offenses, misconduct in office by public officers and may determine whether to return indictments charging the commission of felonies.

The following is a list of Kings County citizens who will serve on the Grand Jury until June 30, 2020:

  • Anita Lizotte, foreperson
  • Larnell R. Austin, Sr.
  • William B. Baker
  • George C. Cleary
  • Gail M. Crooms
  • Charles S. Gibson
  • Becky M. Huson
  • Julian G. Lemus
  • Linda Mackey
  • Mack E. Mathis
  • Calvin D. Meeks
  • Shirley D. Miller
  • Vicki R. Ornellas
  • Roxanna V. Pimentel
  • Carol L. Scott
  • Kevin Scott
  • Louise Silacci
  • Hailey M. Stengel
  • Elizabeth A. Sutton

