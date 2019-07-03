HANFORD — Inside a Kings County Superior courtroom Tuesday afternoon, new members of the Kings County Grand Jury were selected for the 2019-2020 year.
After discharging the 2018-2019 grand jury, Judge Randy Edwards, this year’s advising judge who presided over the selection, had the 2019-2020 members and alternates take their oaths.
Ten jurors remained from the previous year and nine more jurors were chosen this year for a total of 19 grand jurors. Five more people were chosen to be possible alternates if needed.
The chance to serve on the grand jury is the luck of the draw. After applying and taking part in interviews, names are drawn to select who the jurors will be.
After members were sworn in, Edwards read the new grand jurors a legally-required statement that relayed the juror’s functions, powers and responsibilities under the law.
The grand jury has what are called civil or watchdog functions, meaning it has the broad authority to investigate any kind of government activity, including public officers, offices and transactions.
The jury also has a criminal function that involves returning criminal indictments to individuals.
Unlike most areas of government in which transparency is generally required by law, secrecy is mandated for the grand jury. Jurors are not allowed to discuss grand jury issues outside of the grand jury, nor disclose votes of other members or findings of indictments.
At the end of the year, the grand jury submits a final report to the presiding judge of the court that consists of its findings and recommendations that pertain to county government matters.
Judge Michael J.Reinhart, last year’s presiding judge, said being a grand juror is one of the best and worst jobs because they get to see a lot of things, but they aren’t allowed to talk about it.
He said he was pleasantly surprised when he interviewed for the 2018-2019 grand jury due to the high quality of diverse applicants. He said he knew the county would be in good hands.
Reinhart said the grand jury is special because they are a group of individuals that oversee and make sure that the rest of the government works well and does what it is supposed to. He said that would not be possible without good people like the jurors willing to put in time and effort.
“You’re the watchdogs of the community,” he said before thanking the outgoing members.
Outgoing juror Richard Hoffmaster, who was the grand jury’s foreperson for the last two years, said the past year went “very well.”
Total, Hoffmaster has served six years on the grand jury and said he had thoroughly enjoyed him time and the process of being on the grand jury.
The grand jury’s new foreperson is Anita Lizotte, who is in her second year on the jury.
While Lizotte said she was initially hesitant to take on the role of the foreperson, she decided it would be a good experience for her.
“I’m excited and nervous,” Lizotte said of her new role. “It’s a challenge, but I like challenges.”
Lizotte said the grand jury is important in the county because it gives everyday citizens the ability and authority to look into issues and incite changes for the good of the community.
