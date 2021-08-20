An Air Quality Alert for the Central Valley due to smoky conditions has been extended through at least Monday morning, fueled by 14 wildfires in California alone.
One of the newest fires, the French fire, started on Wednesday in Kern County and is contributing to the bad air quality, including reports of falling ash in Visalia, according to the National Weather Service.
The alert covers Kings, Merced, Madera, Tulare, Fresno, Stanislaus, San Joaquin and Kern counties, with extremely poor air quality in some areas.
While previous forecasts said smoky conditions in the San Joaquin Valley would be intermittent, Gerald Meadows, meteorologist in charge at NWS Hanford, said the French fire in Kern County changes that.
“We’re sandwiched between fire in the south and the north, so generally speaking we’re going to have some wind, which will push smoke in our direction,” Meadows said.
He said the best case scenario is winds from the ocean pushing the smoke east, but that the area is most likely to see some smoke for a while.
Here is a satellite loop of the smoke plume from the #FrenchFire. Along with smoke has been reports of falling ash in Visalia. Stay indoors if possible to avoid the extremely poor air quality. #cawx #smoke pic.twitter.com/0MCCKStKM8— NWS Hanford (@NWSHanford) August 20, 2021
The Valley Air District says the conditions can pose health risks including increased risk of heart attacks, asthma attacks and strokes, as well as aggravated bronchitis and lung disease, with increased risk for young children and elderly people.
Sequoia and Kings Canyon National Parks are also monitoring air quality conditions for visitors. While the worst air quality in the park will be in and below Ash Meadows, and the best conditions will be above 8,500 feet.
The district recommends staying indoors with air filtration and air conditioning.
Post a comment as
Report
Watch this discussion.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.