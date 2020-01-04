The Kings Art Center is proud to present the collected works of Trowzers Akimbo in a self-titled exhibition. This exhibit will not be an introduction of the works of this nationally recognized artists, but a first gallery wide exhibition devoted to the Trowzers’ evocative works.
Bill Davis, AKA Trowzers Akimbo, signs his paintings with this alias to avoid confusion with the myriad other Bill Davis’ out there painting. He’s yet to run into another artist named Trowzers Akimbo.
A third generation artist, he grew up in the creative hot house that is Venice, CA, which in addition to providing encouragement of the visual arts, gave him his first taste of what has become a lifelong love of surfing. Bill believes immersion in the surfing culture measurably affected his imagery and palette. He’s been creating art, in one form or another, all his life.
In addition to painting, Bill has engaged in many creative commercial projects. While working in the graphic arts department at NBC, he spent his time body painting go-go dancers for Laugh-In, creating over 200 pieces of More to Come art for The Tonight Show, Starring Johnny Carson and designing The Gong Show logo, among countless other projects. He directed and designed hundreds of animated and live action television commercials for clients including Chevron, McDonalds, IBM, Toyota, AT&T, Bank of America, Wilson Sports and Alpo. He created illustrations for advertising agencies, design studios and magazines (Cricket, Sesame Street, The Electric Company, etc.) He’s led creative teams for video game companies Sierra Online, Rocket Science Games and iWin, as their chief creative officer, overseeing some 50 odd games in the process. He’s received numerous awards for these commercial endeavors, among them, a national primetime Emmy award.
You have free articles remaining.
He works in both representational and abstract styles. While using traditional vanishing point perspective and natural color in his representational work, when creating abstractions, he utilizes multiple viewpoint perspective (an approach pioneered by Cezanne, Picasso and Braque) and nonlocal color. According to Art Center Executive Director and Curator, Bruce Kane, “this collection of work dazzles the senses and transports the onlooker into imaginative worlds of the familiar and the imaginary.” Kane encourages art enthusiast and those who have never viewed an art museum exhibit before to make this experience a ‘don’t miss.’ He says, “There is something here to inspire everyone.”
Additionally, in the Art Center’s Marcellus Gallery, local artist, Tawnya Miller will be presenting an exhibit of mixed media and video media art in the Members Gallery. An active member of the Kings County Art League, Tawnya works in evocative and unconventional ways to create stunning works of art which bring greater public attention to issues of mental wellness. According to Kane, “Her exhibit will excite and motivate every visitor to see mental health from a new perspective.”
These exhibits are sponsored by the Art Center’s partners at Renewable Solar. The exhibits will open with a celebratory reception on January 17th from 5:30 – 7:30 p.m. at which hors d’oeuvres and beverages will be served. Both artists will be at the reception to meet and greet local guests. The public is welcome at this free event. The exhibits will be open to the public from January 18th through February 29th.
Post a comment as
Report
Watch this discussion.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.